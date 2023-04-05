Bitcoin & The 90th Anniversary of Executive Order 6102

As Bitcoin continues to summation traction arsenic a decentralized, authority-free, censorship-resistant replacement asset, we’ve erstwhile again reached nan day of an arena that reminds america why BTC is important.

90 years agone today, US President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 6102, banning nan ownership of golden successful nan United States. Here is everything you request to cognize astir nan historical arena and why nan aforesaid point cannot hap pinch Bitcoin.

What Is Executive Order 6102?

Executive Order 6102 was signed by U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt connected April 5, 1933, prohibiting nan hoarding of golden coins, golden bullion, and golden certificates wrong nan United States.

The bid required individuals and companies to instantly waste their golden to nan Federal Reserve astatine nan then-current marketplace value of $20.67 per ounce. Today, golden is worthy complete $2,000 an ounce. The bid besides made it forbidden to export golden without a licence issued by nan Treasury Department.

The intent of nan executive bid was to protect nan U.S. system during nan Great Depression. At nan time, nan U.S. was connected nan golden standard, which meant that nan worth of nan U.S. dollar was tied to nan worth of gold. However, nan authorities needed to summation nan money proviso successful bid to stimulate nan economy, and it couldn’t do truthful while nan mostly of nan country’s golden was being hoarded.

Bitcoin And Becoming Digital Gold

Gold from Executive Order 6102 guardant | XAUUSD connected TradingView.com

The parallels betwixt golden past and Bitcoin coming are striking. Bitcoin, for illustration gold, is seen by galore arsenic a shop of worth and a hedge against inflation. Both assets person a finite proviso and cannot beryllium easy manipulated by governments aliases cardinal banks. Bitcoin’s decentralized quality intends that it is not taxable to nan aforesaid kinds of authorities involution that golden faced successful nan 1930s.

However, conscionable for illustration gold, Bitcoin has faced regulatory challenges. Some countries person banned aliases restricted nan usage of cryptocurrencies, and governments person cracked down connected cryptocurrency exchanges and different businesses that woody successful integer assets. The caller “Operation Chokepoint” is simply a cleanable illustration of nan authorities trying to extremity BTC, and yet failing – it’s only go stronger since nan onslaught began.

Despite these challenges, Bitcoin has continued to turn successful fame and value. In 2021, nan cryptocurrency reached an all-time precocious of astir $65,000 per coin owed to a increasing “digital gold” and ostentation hedge narrative. Today, it’s trading astatine astir $28,000 per BTC, but has remained resilient successful immoderate of nan toughest macroeconomic conditions since it inception, and has precocious strengthened amidst a increasing banking assemblage crisis.

Why Governments Can’t Ban BTC And Will Lose If They Try

BTC passim history | BTCUSD connected TradingView.com

The US authorities could effort to rumor different Executive Order against Bitcoin, but because it has nary psychical form, and includes a furniture of astatine slightest immoderate anonymity, nan authorities would person a very difficult clip enforcing nan order. Additionally, nan bid was owed to nan dollar being tied to golden astatine nan time. No specified narration betwixt BTC aliases nan United States system presently exists, meaning nan aforesaid motives aren’t driving specified a determination to beryllium made.

That’s not truthful opportunity nan US authorities aliases different authorities couldn’t make a melodramatic guidelines against BTC, but it would person constricted effect unless nan full world did nan same. And successful today’s environment, an opportunity to diminish nan dollar’s power is an opportunity different countries would instantly take. Thus, specified an bid could put nan United States astatine a sizeable disadvantage.

Shockingly, akin events person been taking spot crossed finance that are eerily akin to nan conditions that led to nan Great Depression, including bank runs and nan domiciled played by golden and BTC. Cycles tin reoccur each 90 years, making nan 90-year day of these cardinal moments successful history particularly notable. Back then, individuals and businesses began hoarding gold. If specified a business occurs pinch BTC, fixed its scarce proviso and expertise to bubble up successful price, thing unthinkable could beryllium connected nan sky for nan apical cryptocurrency, designed specifically to beryllium unaffected by orders for illustration this.

Today marks nan 90th day of Executive Order 6102, signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, which required US citizens to move successful their golden to nan government. #goldconfiscation #history

Keep reference nan thread 🧵 for much facts and why this can’t hap to #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/k7uagl5QGg

— CoinChartist (@coinchartist_io) April 5, 2023

Follow @TonyTheBullBTC connected Twitter aliases join the TonyTradesBTC Telegram for exclusive regular marketplace insights and method study education. Please note: Content is educational and should not be considered finance advice. Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com