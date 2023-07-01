20 Jul Bitfinex Pay Merchant Dashboard – Release V0.4.2
Merchant Dashboard
Features
- Amount of elements are now shown successful each lists, including “Invoices”, “Payments”, etc
Improvements
- Improved nan format of amounts successful “Wallets” to accommodate larger fiat balanced amounts
- Amount fields successful nan Dashboard are nary longer editable by scrolling
- The merchant logo successful “Invoice Customization” now shows a preview
- State/county is now optional successful nan “Manual Invoice Generator”
- Invoice previews tin now beryllium swiped successful mobile successful nan “Settings -> Invoice Customization” menu
- Removed an unnecessary scroll barroom successful “Invoices ->Invoice Details”
- Removed an unnecessary scroll barroom successful “Wallets”
- Added a tooltip providing other accusation astir nan automated emails behaviour successful nan “Settings -> Communications” menu
- Tether Polygon has been grouped pinch nan remainder of USDt payments methods successful nan “Tokens Enabled” section successful “Invoices > Invoice Details”
- Invoices successful preview mode are nary longer “clickable” successful “Settings -> Invoice Customisation”
- The “Invoices” paper creation has been improved successful bid to amended utilise space
Fixes
- Added a missing icon successful “Invoices -> Invoice History” for “Invoice Manually Marked arsenic Completed” events
- Fixed an rumor showing a “null worth error” erstwhile duplicating invoices without state/county
- Design fixes connected invoice preview successful “Settings ->Invoice Customization”
- Fixed an rumor causing immoderate elements of nan “Settings >Invoice Customisation” paper to beryllium saved individually alternatively of doing truthful erstwhile clicking connected nan Save button
- Fixed an rumor causing nan Merchant Dashboard not to beryllium loaded decently erstwhile accessing from nan Bitfinex Pay landing page
- Invoices previews now show nan correct header
End Customer Payment flow
Improvements
- Bitfinex login page redirection now only happens if nan personification selects nan “Pay pinch Bitfinex” costs method
- Improved nan token naming successful nan Wrong Metamask Network menu
Fixes
- Fixed an rumor that caused nan extremity personification feedback shape to beryllium transparent successful nan “Payment Successful” screen
- Fixed an rumor that caused merchant costs confirmations to beryllium shown connected nan invoice costs flow
- Several white-label creation fixes
