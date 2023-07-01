Bitfinex Pay Merchant Dashboard – Release V0.4.2

1 week ago
20 Jul Bitfinex Pay Merchant Dashboard – Release V0.4.2

The Bitfinex Pay Merchant Dashboard is an soul instrumentality designed to supply our Merchants pinch powerful reports and features to negociate their Merchant crypto gateway.

We’re pleased to stock nan latest updates to Bitfinex Pay. For much connected Bitfinex Pay, please mention to https://blog.bitfinex.com/category/bitfinex-pay/.

Merchant Dashboard

Features

  • Amount of elements are now shown successful each lists, including “Invoices”, “Payments”, etc

Improvements

  • Improved nan format of amounts successful “Wallets” to accommodate larger fiat balanced amounts
  • Amount fields successful nan Dashboard are nary longer editable by scrolling
  • The merchant logo successful “Invoice Customization” now shows a preview
  • State/county is now optional successful nan “Manual Invoice Generator”
  • Invoice previews tin now beryllium swiped successful mobile successful nan “Settings -> Invoice Customization” menu
  • Removed an unnecessary scroll barroom successful “Invoices ->Invoice Details”
  • Removed an unnecessary scroll barroom successful “Wallets”
  • Added a tooltip providing other accusation astir nan automated emails behaviour successful nan “Settings -> Communications” menu
  • Tether Polygon has been grouped pinch nan remainder of USDt payments methods successful nan “Tokens Enabled” section successful “Invoices > Invoice Details”
  • Invoices successful preview mode are nary longer “clickable” successful “Settings -> Invoice Customisation”
  • The “Invoices” paper creation has been improved successful bid to amended utilise space

Fixes

  • Added a missing icon successful “Invoices -> Invoice History” for “Invoice Manually Marked arsenic Completed” events
  • Fixed an rumor showing a “null worth error” erstwhile duplicating invoices without state/county
  • Design fixes connected invoice preview successful “Settings ->Invoice Customization”
  • Fixed an rumor causing immoderate elements of nan “Settings >Invoice Customisation” paper to beryllium saved individually alternatively of doing truthful erstwhile clicking connected nan Save button
  • Fixed an rumor causing nan Merchant Dashboard not to beryllium loaded decently erstwhile accessing from nan Bitfinex Pay landing page
  • Invoices previews now show nan correct header

End Customer Payment flow

Improvements

  • Bitfinex login page redirection now only happens if nan personification selects nan “Pay pinch Bitfinex” costs method
  • Improved nan token naming successful nan Wrong Metamask Network menu

Fixes

  • Fixed an rumor that caused nan extremity personification feedback shape to beryllium transparent successful nan “Payment Successful” screen
  • Fixed an rumor that caused merchant costs confirmations to beryllium shown connected nan invoice costs flow
  • Several white-label creation fixes

Start accepting crypto payments pinch Bitfinex Pay today: https://pay.bitfinex.com/.

