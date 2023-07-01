20 Jul Bitfinex Pay Merchant Dashboard – Release V0.4.2

The Bitfinex Pay Merchant Dashboard is an soul instrumentality designed to supply our Merchants pinch powerful reports and features to negociate their Merchant crypto gateway.

We’re pleased to stock nan latest updates to Bitfinex Pay. For much connected Bitfinex Pay, please mention to https://blog.bitfinex.com/category/bitfinex-pay/.

Merchant Dashboard

Features

Amount of elements are now shown successful each lists, including “Invoices”, “Payments”, etc

Improvements

Improved nan format of amounts successful “Wallets” to accommodate larger fiat balanced amounts

Amount fields successful nan Dashboard are nary longer editable by scrolling

The merchant logo successful “Invoice Customization” now shows a preview

State/county is now optional successful nan “Manual Invoice Generator”

Invoice previews tin now beryllium swiped successful mobile successful nan “Settings -> Invoice Customization” menu

Removed an unnecessary scroll barroom successful “Invoices ->Invoice Details”

Removed an unnecessary scroll barroom successful “Wallets”

Added a tooltip providing other accusation astir nan automated emails behaviour successful nan “Settings -> Communications” menu

Tether Polygon has been grouped pinch nan remainder of USDt payments methods successful nan “Tokens Enabled” section successful “Invoices > Invoice Details”

Invoices successful preview mode are nary longer “clickable” successful “Settings -> Invoice Customisation”

The “Invoices” paper creation has been improved successful bid to amended utilise space

Fixes

Added a missing icon successful “Invoices -> Invoice History” for “Invoice Manually Marked arsenic Completed” events

Fixed an rumor showing a “null worth error” erstwhile duplicating invoices without state/county

Design fixes connected invoice preview successful “Settings ->Invoice Customization”

Fixed an rumor causing immoderate elements of nan “Settings >Invoice Customisation” paper to beryllium saved individually alternatively of doing truthful erstwhile clicking connected nan Save button

Fixed an rumor causing nan Merchant Dashboard not to beryllium loaded decently erstwhile accessing from nan Bitfinex Pay landing page

Invoices previews now show nan correct header

End Customer Payment flow

Improvements

Bitfinex login page redirection now only happens if nan personification selects nan “Pay pinch Bitfinex” costs method

Improved nan token naming successful nan Wrong Metamask Network menu

Fixes

Fixed an rumor that caused nan extremity personification feedback shape to beryllium transparent successful nan “Payment Successful” screen

Fixed an rumor that caused merchant costs confirmations to beryllium shown connected nan invoice costs flow

Several white-label creation fixes

Start accepting crypto payments pinch Bitfinex Pay today: https://pay.bitfinex.com/.