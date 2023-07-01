11 Jul Bitfinex to List Kava Blockchain Native Token, KAVA

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands – July 11, 2023 Bitfinex (https://www.bitfinex.com/), a state-of-the-art integer plus trading platform, announced coming that it will beryllium listing nan KAVA Token, nan autochthonal inferior token of nan Kava blockchain.

Kava is simply a decentralized blockchain that combines nan velocity and interoperability of Cosmos pinch nan developer powerfulness of Ethereum. Its architecture is designed for optimal protocol growth, which is integrated pinch Cosmos EVM exertion to guarantee maximum scalability, speed, security, and developer support. The level empowers developers to build successful their preferred situation without compromising personification and plus access.

The KAVA token has dual roles: securing nan web done artifact validation by nan apical 100 nodes, and facilitating governance by allowing holders to propose and ballot connected captious parameters. Additionally, apical projects person incentives successful KAVA for web scaling and ecosystem enhancement.

“We are thrilled to invited Kava to nan Bitfinex ecosystem”, said Henry Child, Head of Tokens astatine Bitfinex. “Kava is renowned for its speed, developer powerfulness and interoperability that empowers developers to unleash their productivity and beforehand protocol growth. We judge that Kava will person a important effect connected nan blockchain landscape, and we’re excited to springiness Bitfinex customers entree to this unsocial token.”

Bitfinex will unfastened deposits for KAVA connected July 11, 2023 astatine astir 12pm UTC. Trading of KAVA will commence connected 13, 2023 astatine astir 10am UTC, successful trading pairs against nan US Dollar (USD) and Tether tokens (USDt)

To get entree to KAVA connected Bitfinex, customers tin sojourn https://www.bitfinex.com/.

*All users of www.bitfinex.com are taxable to Bitfinex’s position of work (“TOS”). Please statement that U.S. persons (as defined successful nan TOS), among different prohibited persons (as defined successful nan TOS), are strictly prohibited from straight aliases indirectly holding, owning aliases operating an Account (as defined successful nan TOS) connected www.bitfinex.com.

