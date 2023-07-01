25 Jul Bitfinex to List OP, Native Token of Optimism Blockchain

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands – July 25, 2023 – Bitfinex (www.bitfinex.com/), a state-of-the-art integer token trading platform, announced coming that it will beryllium listing OP, nan autochthonal token of Optimism, a decentralised, Ethereum-based layer-2 blockchain that enables scalable smart contracts and instant transactions.

Built successful consequence to rising transaction fees connected Ethereum, nan Optimism web is an optimistic rollup that is designed to move transaction information astatine a faster complaint while maintaining its stableness and security. By ensuring faster transactions pinch little state fees for users, Optimism has go a celebrated prime by developers to travel and build dApps wrong its ecosystem.

As of today, nan Optimism ecosystem is location to complete 90 protocols, including Uniswap, a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange, Velodrome, an automated marketplace maker, and Synthetix, a derivatives exchange. Since its motorboat successful 2021, nan Optimism Network reports that it has deployed much than 7,000 smart contracts and on-boarded complete 300K unsocial addresses. Currently, according to DeFiLlama, nan Optimism Network has ~$840 cardinal successful TVL.

OP, nan autochthonal inferior token of nan Optimism blockchain, is chiefly utilized for governance to determine nan guidance of nan blockchain’s future. With a full proviso of ~4.2 cardinal and a existent circulating proviso of ~314 million, OP’s existent marketplace headdress is ~$785 million, according to CoinMarketCap.

“Even arsenic 1 of nan newer Ethereum projects successful nan ecosystem, Optimism has been quickly making its people pinch its accent connected speed, scalability, sustainability, and stableness connected nan Ethereum network,” said Henry Child, Head of Tokens astatine Bitfinex. “Therefore, we are thrilled to adhd OP to our exchange’s sizeable and divers database of disposable tokens.”

Bitfinex will unfastened deposits for OP connected July 25 astatine astir 12PM UTC. Trading of OP will commence connected July 27 astatine astir 10AM UTC, successful trading pairs against nan US Dollar (USD) and Tether tokens (USDt).

To get entree to OP connected Bitfinex, customers tin sojourn https://www.bitfinex.com/.

*All users of www.bitfinex.com are taxable to Bitfinex’s terms of service (“TOS”). Please statement that U.S. persons (as defined successful nan TOS), among different prohibited persons (as defined successful nan TOS), are strictly prohibited from straight aliases indirectly holding, owning aliases operating an Account (as defined successful nan TOS) connected www.bitfinex.com.

