Bitfinex to List PRMX, Native Token of the PREMA platform

03 Apr Bitfinex to List PRMX, Native Token of nan PREMA platform

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands – April 3, 2023 – Bitfinex (www.bitfinex.com/), a state-of-the-art integer token trading platform, announced coming that it will beryllium listing PRMX, nan autochthonal token of PREMA, a broad NFT-integrated level that provides users pinch entree to aggregate blockchains.

Describing itself arsenic a “gateway to nan blockchain,” nan PREMA level is anchored by PREMA X, an NFT marketplace, and PREMA Wallet, a multichain wallet that allows users to seamlessly manage, send, and person integer assets crossed different blockchains. PREMA is besides focused connected connecting NFTs to some nan virtual world, specified arsenic Web3 games, and nan existent world, for illustration beingness objects aliases locations.

Through nan PREMA project, users are offered a simplified process of creating, buying, selling, and exchanging NFTs. Users tin moreover utilize nan task to ain and run their ain NFT shops, complete pinch PREMA customer work support.

PRMX, PREMA’s autochthonal token, supports nan ecosystem of nan PREMA platform. The token tin beryllium utilized to make state payments successful nan PREMA concatenation and arsenic an accepted costs method successful nan PREMA platform. With a full proviso and maximum proviso of 100 billion, PREMX’s marketplace headdress arsenic of this penning is $3,439,935.

“We are very pleased to present PRMX to our increasing customer base,” said Henry Child, Head of Tokens astatine Bitfinex. “Mass take of crypto isn’t imaginable without beardown inferior and existent world applications, and PREMA’s attraction connected utilizing NFT exertion to span nan spread betwixt existent world and integer assets is very impressive.”

PREMA was founded by Masahiro Kawakami, a renowned crippled shaper who has been progressive successful respective celebrated projects, including White Cat Project, Gundam Senjo nary Kizuna, Donkey Kong, and more.

Bitfinex will unfastened deposits for PRMX connected April 4 astatine astir TIME 10 americium UTC. Trading of PRMX will commence connected April 6 astatine astir 10am UTC, successful trading pairs against nan US Dollar (USD) and Tether tokens (USDt)

To get entree to PRMX connected Bitfinex, customers tin sojourn https://www.bitfinex.com/.

*All users of www.bitfinex.com are taxable to Bitfinex’s terms of service (“TOS”). Please statement that U.S. persons (as defined successful nan TOS), among different prohibited persons (as defined successful nan TOS), are strictly prohibited from straight aliases indirectly holding, owning aliases operating an Account (as defined successful nan TOS) connected www.bitfinex.com.

