Black Stars team manager Ameenu Shardow clears air on Otto Addo comment

Team head of nan Black Stars, Ameenu Shardow has opened up connected Otto Addo’s comment, saying he ne'er said Black Stars would person been amended disconnected if nan second had stayed.

Shardow who has travel nether aggravated unit has accused 3FM for mounting him up for nationalist backlash.

The reputable media location precocious released a video connected societal media, wherever Shardow claimed Otto Addo would person improved nan Black Stars pursuing their caller struggles.

But nan General Manager of Dreams FC has denied arsenic he believes nan media location took a fraction of nan condemnation he made but not nan afloat statement.

“There is simply a inclination now, aft speaking, a information will beryllium taken retired and shared. I would person loved for you to telephone nan producers of 3FM to besides travel clear astir this.

” What happened? I went location for 2 hours question and reply and we talked astir nan changes astatine nan method team. I said that if he (Otoo Addo) had stayed it would person helped considering nan truth that he went to nan world cup and would person corrected his faults but nevertheless we are fortunate because Chris Hughton who is now successful complaint was besides portion of nan method team.” He said.

“But unfortunately, nan videos that came retired it’s only a portion of nan interview. If nan afloat type had travel retired group would person gotten a clearer understanding.

“It is rather painful. That’s why sometimes erstwhile we are called for interviews immoderate of america resistance our feet. I person called them (3FM) and they person now released nan afloat version.

“I did not opportunity I miss him (Otto Addo). What I said was successful narration to continuity.

“My bosses were concerned and they wanted to analyse nan facts of nan Issue. Chris Hughton did not telephone maine complete that. I reported it to him and he understands. He is not willing successful that.” Ameenu concluded.