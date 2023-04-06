Black Tennessee lawmakers call expulsion of their two members a 'horrific indictment' of the GOP

WASHINGTON — Black Tennessee authorities lawmakers connected Friday rebuked Republican members of nan state's House of Representatives who voted to expel 2 Black legislators complete their protests past week pursuing nan wide schoolhouse shooting successful Nashville.

Members of nan Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators said the GOP effort to region 2 of their ain from their seats — Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson — was rooted successful racism.

"The world saw nan optics," nan caucus chairman, Rep. Sam McKenzie, D-Knoxville, told reporters astatine a news conference. "I don't person to opportunity a connection astir nan truth that our 2 young African American brothers were unfairly prosecuted."

McKenzie added, "To me, it's a horrific indictment connected nan Tennessee GOP, and they ought to beryllium ashamed of themselves."

He predicted Jones and Pearson would beryllium sent backmost to nan authorities House by their constituents successful upcoming typical elections to beryllium group by Republican Gov. Bill Lee.

State Reps. Justin Pearson, center, D-Memphis, and Justin Jones, right, D-Nashville, be nan ballot successful which they were expelled from nan authorities legislature connected Thursday. Seth Herald / Getty Images

McKenzie and caucus members said this wasn't nan first clip their Republican counterparts person targeted nan Black community.

"This wasn't astir 1 event," he said, pointing to nan GOP's effort to defund nan state's only HBCU university, Tennessee State University, and 1 lawmaker's connection to bring backmost lynching.

"Welcome to Tennessee, wherever there’s a shape of racism that has permeated these halls," added Rep. Vincent Dixie, D-Nashville.

Their remarks came aft authorities legislators voted Thursday to expel Jones and Pearson while different ballot to region Democratic Rep. Gloria Johnson, who is white, failed. The resolutions accused each of nan Democratic legislators of engaging successful “disorderly behavior” and purposely bringing “disorder and dishonor to nan House of Representatives” during protests against gun violence on nan House level past week, pursuing the shooting that near 3 children and 3 adults dead astatine The Covenant School.

State Sen. Charlane Oliver, D-Nashville, said nan existent legislative convention has been "rough" for Jones.

Former Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and erstwhile Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, extracurricular nan House enclosure aft Jones and Pearson were expelled from nan legislature connected Thursday. George Walker IV / AP

"A batch of governmental bullying has been going connected down nan scenes," she said. "This thought that he and Representative Justin Pearson must apologize is simply a mindset group successful achromatic supremacy, a mindset group successful that we arsenic Black people are not connected par aliases not peers to them, and we must beryllium inferior and subservient to their demands."

Senate Minority Leader Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis, connected Friday urged her colleagues to let Jones and Pearson to beryllium reappointed.

"This is not our house. This is nan people's house," she said. "We are elected by nan group to do nan people's will. And erstwhile you extremity group who person been elected by nan group from doing their will, that is erstwhile populist dies."