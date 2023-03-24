BlackBerry: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — BlackBerry Ltd. (BB) connected Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter nonaccomplishment of $495 million, aft reporting a profit successful nan aforesaid play a twelvemonth earlier.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based institution said it had a nonaccomplishment of 85 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and banal action expense, were 2 cents per share.

The cybersecurity package and services institution posted gross of $151 cardinal successful nan period.

For nan year, nan institution reported a nonaccomplishment of $734 million, aliases $1.35 per share, swinging to a nonaccomplishment successful nan period. Revenue was reported arsenic $656 million.

In nan last minutes of trading connected Thursday, nan company's shares deed $4. A twelvemonth ago, they were trading astatine $7.59.

