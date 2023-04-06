Blame game between entities as Westbury school goes weeks without power

A six-week powerfulness outage astatine Westbury secondary has sparked a blasted crippled betwixt City Power and nan Gauteng section of education.
The school, situated successful nan mediate of nan gang-riddled community, has been without powerfulness for much than 40 days arsenic a consequence of cablegram theft and vandalism to a substation astatine nan institution.
A PR ward councillor successful nan City of Joburg, Theo Doyle, arsenic good arsenic organization leader Pastor Jefferson Johnson some confirmed nan ongoing issue.
“I'm successful Riverlea truthful disappointment residents brought nan matter to my attention,” Doyle said. “I first reached retired to City Power who said we must interaction nan Gauteng departments of acquisition and past infrastructure development.
“It's a blasted crippled betwixt nan section and City Power but [this affects] a school. There appears to beryllium nary urgency to benignant this retired and it's frustrating.”
Doyle outlined nan impact nan powerfulness trim had earlier nan schoolhouse break, saying teachers were forced to people documents astatine section shops aliases astatine home. He expressed his daze astatine nan unwillingness by some parties to resoluteness nan issue.
“I can't judge that successful this time and age, this is happening. I'm speaking up because nan past point I want is for nan organization to get up successful arms.
“It's a school, I tin past without electricity, but they can't. And nan scary portion is that a marque caller generator was bought a fewer years agone but it was ne'er connected and it [too] ended up being vandalised,” he said.
Documents shared pinch TimesLIVE show a missive from nan school's main to nan section outlining nan issues from March 1. In it, she says a information doorway was stolen and 4 days later an electrical portion was vandalised. A time aft that, cables were stolen and conscionable 2 days later, circuit breakers were stolen.
In its consequence to nan school, nan section says nan harm is for City Power to fix.
The schoolhouse is advised to usage its fund allocation to switch nan circuit breakers erstwhile City Power replaces nan electrical cables
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena however, successful a consequence to TimesLIVE, denied nan onus was connected them to hole nan fault.
“The responsibility is not connected nan portion of City Power. Our proviso to nan wall of nan schoolhouse is each and well. Apparently location was vandalism connected nan schoolhouse side.
“The schoolhouse aliases nan section of acquisition request to hole nan harm connected their broadside and erstwhile they are ready, City Power will reconnect powerfulness backmost connected to nan property. We are not responsible for powerfulness problems wrong nan schoolhouse but up until nan wall of nan school,” Mangena said.
The department's Steve Mabona, successful an charismatic response, confirmed nan outage and said it was owed to cablegram theft and vandalism.
Mabona threw nan shot backmost successful City Power's court, saying nan school's governing assemblage had bought a generator for nan management artifact successful nan interim arsenic they hold for “City Power to be to nan matter”.
“Teaching and learning will spell up erstwhile nan schools reopen for word two. We proceed to entreaty to organization members to refrain from stealing valuable resources successful our schools,” he said.
