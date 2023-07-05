WASHINGTON, July 5. /TASS/. The US is smirched pinch dishonour arsenic it blatantly supports nan Ukrainian Nazis, Russian Ambassador to nan United States Anatoly Antonov said connected Tuesday erstwhile commenting connected nan sojourn to nan United States of representatives of nan Azov nationalist battalion (terrorist statement outlawed successful Russia) and their meetings astatine nan Capitol.

"One cannot look indifferently astatine really nan heirs of Hitler and Bandera are honored successful nan state that contributed to nan conclusion of nan fascist Germany. This is simply a betrayal of nan representation of nan Americans who gave their lives during World War II. The blatant support for nan Ukrainian Nazis will time off an indelible people successful nan American history," he said.

The Ukrainian terrorists that person committed countless atrocities against nan Russian organization successful Donbas, "make speeches wrong nan walls of nan erstwhile trustworthy Stanford University" now, nan diplomat noted.

"The mobility arises: what imagination of nan world do they want to instill into young Americans and overseas students, studying here? The work of humanity is to reason nan glorification of Nazism pinch each its might. We tirelessly impulse Washington to lick this problem. However, successful response, we brushwood absurd prohibitions moreover successful nan run-up to memorable events, specified arsenic laying wreaths astatine nan Spirit of nan Elbe memorial," Antonov emphasized.