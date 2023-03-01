Bloober Team Addresses Silent Hill 2 Remake Release Rumors

Silent Hill 2 Remake developer Bloober Team addresses caller rumors regarding really adjacent to completion nan task appears to be.

Silent Hill 2 Remake developer Bloober Team has publically addressed a rumor regarding nan anticipated crippled that began circulating past week. The remake for Silent Hill 2 was announced precocious past twelvemonth but has seen small much accusation since, leaving fans clamoring for immoderate specifications astir nan beloved IP.

It was wide reported past week that Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno told PAP Business that the improvement of Silent Hill 2 was apt further along than fans expected. He was quoted arsenic having said that Silent Hill 2 "is technically ready" and "close" to completion. Babieno apparently continued by highlighting that distribution and promotion of nan title would not beryllium handled by Bloober, a connection that was inferred to propose Bloober whitethorn consciousness prepared for a merchandise day announcement. But Bloober Team has now publically travel retired to conflict nan rumors.

In a connection posted to nan studio's charismatic Twitter account, Bloober began by asserting that it does not typically comment connected rumors but felt nan request to do truthful here. They blasted "inaccurate translations" for nan caller claims that person allegedly been taken retired of context. The first of 2 corrections declares that immoderate accusation regarding "sales forecasts" were not astir circumstantial titles, but alternatively a wide estimate for nan "type of games [Bloober Team] will beryllium focusing connected successful nan future."

The second, and astir disappointing, is simply a definitive refutation of nan rumor that Silent Hill 2 is "ready for release." It goes connected to opportunity that sloppy of nan coming improvement stage, Bloober Team is dedicated solely to ensuring nan crippled is of nan quality that Silent Hill 2 fans deserve. The connection concludes pinch an affirmation that Konami will merchandise immoderate applicable accusation erstwhile it becomes available, and acknowledgment fans for their support.

Although not a nonstop contradiction of Babieno's words, nan connection does propose that Silent Hill 2 will not beryllium owed to merchandise for immoderate time. That said, it is successful Bloober Team's champion liking to return arsenic agelong arsenic imaginable pinch nan remake, arsenic its efforts will inevitably beryllium compared against nan caller Dead Space and Resident Evil 4 releases, some met pinch an overwhelming magnitude of praise. Bloober Team does not find itself successful peculiarly bully opinionated pinch immoderate members of nan scary community, pinch past criticisms deeming nan workplace derivative and acold down nan likes of Capcom. Those excited for Silent Hill 2 dream that Bloober will iterate and amended upon its erstwhile endeavors, and are apt pleased to perceive that nan workplace is intent connected taking its time.

Silent Hill 2 Remake is successful improvement for PC and PS5.

MORE: What to Expect for Horror Games successful 2023