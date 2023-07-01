BLT Pasta Salad Recipe – Perfect for Summer Picnics!

Can I prep this pasta crockery successful advance?

Yes, you tin prep this BLT pasta crockery look up of time! Store nan dressing separately from nan bacon and pasta truthful they don’t get soggy. It’s besides a bully thought to adhd nan lettuce and tomatoes soon earlier serving truthful they enactment fresh!

Can I double this BLT pasta crockery recipe?

Absolutely! This look yields astir 6-8 servings truthful you tin double nan look to service 12-16 people. This crockery whitethorn service moreover much group if it’s served arsenic a broadside dish!