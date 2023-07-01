BLT Pasta Salad Recipe – Perfect for Summer Picnics!

This station contains connection links & photos. See our afloat disclosure here.
In this post: This BLT pasta crockery look combines nan flavors of a BLT sandwich and classical pasta crockery into 1 delicious vessel of yumminess!
There’s thing rather for illustration comfortableness nutrient – particularly dishes from favourite events and holidays, for illustration nan casseroles for illustration grandma and aunties utilized to make. This BLT pasta crockery is conscionable for illustration that! It combines nan delicious flavors of a BLT sandwich and pasta crockery into 1 awesome comfortableness dish. Learn really to make it for yourself pinch step-by-step instructions below.
What is BLT Pasta Salad?
BLT pasta crockery is simply a delicious operation of a classical BLT sandwich and pasta salad. This combo is nan eventual comfortableness nutrient filled and it’s cleanable for each your summertime picnics and potlucks!
Why You’ll Love This Recipe
This BLT pasta crockery recipe:
- is speedy and easy to make
- doesn’t see analyzable instructions aliases hard-to-find ingredients
- is adaptable to galore communal nutrient allergens
Ingredients
- Noodles: almost immoderate type will activity (see beneath for ideas).
- Bacon: adds a salty crunch.
- Roma tomatoes: long, plumb-shaped tomatoes that are afloat of flavor.
- Romaine lettuce: adds a caller crunch.
- Mayonnaise: aliases veganaise.
- Sour cream: aliases sour pick substitute.
- Yellow mustard: adds a subtle tang.
- Sea salt: complements nan different ingredients.
- Black pepper: adds a hint of smokey spice.
Substitutions and Variations
- Noodles: effort utilizing wheat, corn, quinoa, rice, aliases lentil pasta.
- Bacon: alternatively of pork bacon, you tin effort turkey bacon aliases chickenhearted bacon.
- Tomatoes: I emotion Roma tomatoes successful this recipe, but you tin usage cherry tomatoes, grape tomatoes, aliases immoderate different tomato.
- Lettuce: romaine lettuce and iceberg lettuce are my favorites but you tin usage immoderate lettuce you like.
- Mustard: you tin effort Dijon aliases spicy mustard successful this look alternatively of yellowish mustard.
- Seasonings: effort adding smoked paprika, dill, celery seed, garlic, aliases cayenne pepper.
How to Make BLT Pasta Salad
- Cook nan noodles successful a ample cookware of salted water. Drain nan noodles and rinse them pinch acold h2o truthful they extremity cooking.
- Fry aliases cook nan bacon.
- While nan pasta and bacon are cooking, chop nan tomatoes and lettuce.
- Mix nan noodles, crispy bacon, tomatoes, and romaine lettuce successful a ample bowl.
- Whisk nan mayo, sour cream, yellowish mustard, salt, and capsicum successful a smaller bowl. Pour nan dressing into nan ample bowl.
- Toss everything until it’s evenly coated.
- Serve pinch other bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes!
Tips for Success
- Don’t undercook aliases overcook your pasta – nary 1 wants difficult or soggy pasta salad!
- Add nan lettuce, tomatoes, and condiment correct earlier you want to service nan dish.
- If you find this BLT pasta crockery look needs thing more, you tin effort adding other seasonings and ingredients for illustration greenish onions, reddish onions, avocado, citrus juice, garlic, cheddar cheese, aliases doorbell peppers.
Storing nan Leftovers
Store nan BLT pasta crockery leftovers successful an airtight instrumentality successful nan fridge for 2-3 days. If you’re making this look up of time, shop nan dressing, lettuce, and tomatoes separately from nan bacon and pasta truthful they don’t get soggy.
FAQs
How do I navigator bacon for this recipe?
You tin navigator your bacon successful a frying cookware aliases successful nan oven (crispier).
What is nan champion pasta for pasta salad?
Wheat pasta and brownish atom pasta clasp up really good and don’t get soggy. As for shape, usage immoderate your bosom desires! My favourite shapes to usage are spirals, bowties, and shells!
Can I prep this pasta crockery successful advance?
Yes, you tin prep this BLT pasta crockery look up of time! Store nan dressing separately from nan bacon and pasta truthful they don’t get soggy. It’s besides a bully thought to adhd nan lettuce and tomatoes soon earlier serving truthful they enactment fresh!
Can I double this BLT pasta crockery recipe?
Absolutely! This look yields astir 6-8 servings truthful you tin double nan look to service 12-16 people. This crockery whitethorn service moreover much group if it’s served arsenic a broadside dish!
How agelong will pasta crockery past successful nan fridge?
This BLT pasta crockery look will enactment caller successful nan fridge for 3 days. Keep successful mind that it will get soggier nan longer you shop it. If you don’t mind soggy pasta crockery you tin shop it for 4-5 days.
Can I frost my pasta salad?
This pasta crockery doesn’t frost very well; it will get soggy, and nan dressing won’t beryllium creamy anymore. However, you could astir apt shop nan crockery dressing successful nan freezer for 1-2 months.
Ingredients
- 1 lb. noodles of choice
- 4 slices cooked bacon, aliases turkey bacon
- 2 Roma tomatoes, diced
- 1 1/2 cups romaine lettuce, thinly sliced
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ½ cup sour cream, aliases sour pick substitute
- 1 tablespoonful yellowish aliases spicy mustard
- 1 spoon kosher salt
- 3/4 spoon crushed achromatic pepper
Instructions
- Cook nan noodles successful a ample cookware of salted water. Drain nan noodles and past rinse them pinch acold h2o truthful they extremity cooking.
- Fry aliases cook nan bacon.
- While nan pasta and bacon are cooking, chop nan tomatoes and lettuce.
- Mix nan noodles, crispy bacon, tomatoes, and romaine lettuce successful a ample bowl.
- Whisk nan mayo, sour cream, yellowish mustard, salt, and capsicum successful a smaller bowl. Pour nan dressing into nan ample bowl.
- Toss everything until it’s evenly coated.
- Serve pinch other bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes!
Nutrition Information:
Yield: 6
Serving Size: 1
Amount Per Serving: Calories: 335Total Fat: 22gSaturated Fat: 5gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 15gCholesterol: 30mgSodium: 521mgCarbohydrates: 26gFiber: 2gSugar: 2gProtein: 9g
This website provides approximate nutrition accusation for convenience and arsenic a courtesy only. Nutrition information is gathered chiefly via Nutrifox.