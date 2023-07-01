Blue Beetle Star Teases Character Cameos In Next DC Movie

Xolo Maridueña, nan prima of nan upcoming DC Universe movie Blue Beetle, has hinted astatine nan anticipation of astonishment cameos. In an question and reply pinch The Wrap, Maridueña said, "I deliberation if you're a DC fan, there's going to beryllium much than conscionable 1 characteristic that you recognize… I tin show you that."

The movie's formed includes Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez, pinch Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillén besides appearing. Set to merchandise connected August 18, Blue Beetle introduces Maridueña arsenic Jamie Reyes, a caller assemblage postgraduate whose life takes a transformative move erstwhile he comes crossed an ancient artifact known arsenic "the scarab."

Maridueña has antecedently described Blue Beetle arsenic a blend of DC and Marvel superhero themes. While Maridueña did not supply circumstantial details, his remark suggests nan imaginable for astonishment cameos from well-known figures wrong nan DC Universe.

Blue Beetle is directed by Angel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings), while nan screenplay is by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, drafting inspiration from DC's extended roster of characters. John Rickard and Zev Foreman service arsenic producers, pinch Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman, and Garrett Grant arsenic executive producers.

At a CinemaCon sheet earlier this year, Soto emphasized nan value of family successful nan upcoming DC film, nan first to characteristic a Latino hero. Soto highlighted really nan Reyes family plays a captious domiciled erstwhile nan scarab chooses Jaime, granting him superpowers. Initially, Jaime is reluctant to judge his abilities, a sentiment echoed by Xolo Maridueña, who portrays him. However, pinch nan support of his family, Jaime discovers his soul spot and embraces his destiny arsenic a hero. The head besides promised location are heroic arcs passim nan movie for nan Reyes family.

Blue Beetle hits theaters August 18.