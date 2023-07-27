Blue Jays pick up closer Jordan Hicks, with regular stopper Romano on injured list

Right-handed reliever Jordan Hicks was acquired by nan Toronto Blue Jays successful a waste and acquisition pinch nan St. Louis Cardinals connected Sunday.

Right-handed pitching prospects Adam Kloffenstein and Sem Robberse were sent to St. Louis successful return.

The MLB waste and acquisition deadline is Tuesday astatine 6 p.m. ET.

The woody was nan Blue Jays' 2nd pinch nan Cardinals successful a small complete a week arsenic Toronto picked up lefty reliever Genesis Cabrera from St. Louis connected July 21.

A five-year seasoned who had spent his full profession pinch nan Cardinals, Hicks is 1-6 pinch a 3.67 earned-run average and 8 saves successful 11 chances. The hard-throwing Hicks has struck retired 59 batters successful 41 2/3 innings while stepping 24.

Toronto put person Jordan Romano connected nan 15-day injured database Saturday because of a sore back. Romano near nan July 11 all-star crippled successful Seattle because of backmost symptom and did not transportation for nan Blue Jays again until July 20. He near pinch 2 outs successful nan ninth inning of Friday's 4-1 triumph complete nan Angels and was replaced by Yimi Garcia.

The Blue Jays mislaid Sunday's bid finale erstwhile Garcia, who was pitching for nan 3rd consecutive day, gave up Hunter Renfroe's two-run homer successful nan 10th. It was nan first clip this play Garcia had sounded connected 3 consecutive days.

Toronto could get much alleviation thief erstwhile right-hander Chad Green returns from Tommy John surgery. Green, who had elbow room past May, signed a two-year, $8.5 cardinal US statement pinch Toronto successful January and astir apt will beryllium fresh by mid-August.

The erstwhile New York Yankee made his 3rd rehab quality pinch class-A Dunedin connected Saturday and is expected to move to triple-A Buffalo next.

Kloffenstein was 5-5 pinch a 3.24 ERA successful 17 starts astatine double-A New Hampshire. Robberse, who is from nan Netherlands, was 3-5 pinch a 4.06 ERA successful 18 starts for nan Fisher Cats.

Righty reliever Mitch White (0-1) was designated for duty to make abstraction connected nan Blue Jays' 40-man roster. He has a 7.11 earned-run mean pinch 13 strikeouts complete 12 2/3 innings this season.

Veteran hitter adjacent connected waste and acquisition list?

The players and coaches successful nan clubhouse are getting utilized to being buyers up of nan waste and acquisition deadline.

Toronto holds nan 3rd and last wild-card spot successful nan American League and, pinch a four-game bid starting connected Monday against nan division-leading Baltimore Orioles, an AL East title is besides a possibility.

Manager John Schneider said his players are bully astir handling nan sometimes-chaotic play up of nan waste and acquisition deadline.

"We're comfortable pinch nan squad we have, and I deliberation they each conscionable want to play much consistently," said Schneider. "They evidently understand nan extracurricular sound and things for illustration that, but immoderate summation is welcome."

Schneider said it's virtually intolerable for awesome leaguers to debar each nan waste and acquisition news, however.

"Just because it's connected truthful much," said Schneider, gesturing to 1 of nan 2 TVs successful his agency tuned to MLB Network. "You spot [the Chicago White Sox] moving guys and a mates more, you know, present and there.

"You travel on a small spot and spot who's doing what."

The Blue Jays will surely get immoderate thief successful their starting rotation pinch nan expected return of Hyun-Jin Ryu from Tommy John room connected Tuesday.

That has made nan occupation of Blue Jays wide head Ross Atkins much straightforward.

We're unfastened to immoderate measurement we tin make our squad better, but I deliberation location mightiness beryllium a flimsy thin to a right-handed bat. — Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins up of Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET waste and acquisition deadline

"Every squad successful contention is trying to adhd a reliever and past each squad successful contention is trying to adhd immoderate level of starting pitching depth," said Atkins connected July 19.

"There's different ways to do that. I deliberation we're successful a comparatively beardown position, but we request to activity to amended arsenic well."

Beyond pitching, Atkins said location was room to amended Toronto's offence without rubbing its awesome infield.

"Right now, arsenic we're constructed, we are amended suited for a right-handed bat," said Atkins. "We are unfastened to immoderate measurement that we tin make our squad better, but I deliberation location mightiness beryllium a flimsy thin to a right-handed bat.

"We person nan use of not needfully reasoning that he has to play a definite position because of nan versatility that we person pinch [utility players] Cavan Biggio, Daulton Varsho, and Whit Merrifield."

Cardinals move lefty Montgomery to Rangers

The AL West-leading Texas Rangers continued to load up connected pitching by acquiring left-hander Jordan Montgomery and reliever Chris Stratton from nan St. Louis Cardinals connected Sunday.

The woody came a fewer hours aft nan Rangers announced nan acquisition of three-time Cy Young Award victor Max Scherzer from nan New York Mets. Also Sunday, nan Rangers placed ace Nathan Eovaldi connected nan 15-day injured database pinch a correct forearm strain, retroactive to July 27.

The Rangers sent left-hander John King, insignificant convention infielder Tommy Saggese and double-A right-hander T.K. Roby to nan Cardinals. To make room connected nan 40-man roster, nan Rangers designated right-hander Joe Barlow for assignment.

Montgomery is 6-9 pinch a 3.42 ERA successful 21 starts for last-place St. Louis, pinch 108 strikeouts against 35 walks. He tin go a free supplier aft this season.

Stratton is 1-1 pinch a 4.36 ERA and 1 prevention successful 42 alleviation appearances, pinch 59 strikeouts and 17 walks.

Ex-Jay Grichuk, Cron to Angels

The Los Angeles Angels reacquired slugger C.J. Cron and outfielder Randal Grichuk successful a waste and acquisition pinch nan Colorado Rockies, bolstering their injury-plagued roster pinch much seasoned extent arsenic they conflict for a playoff spot.

Los Angeles sent insignificant convention pitchers Mason Albright and Jake Madden to nan Rockies successful nan woody that brought 2 erstwhile Angels first-round draught picks backmost to nan team. Colorado besides sent rate on pinch Cron and Grichuk, who are successful nan last twelvemonth of their contracts earlier unrestricted free agency.

The Angels (55-51) are hopeless to extremity their MLB-worst streaks of 7 consecutive losing seasons and 8 consecutive non-playoff seasons, but their efforts person been endangered by injuries that person earnestly compromised their large convention depth.

The 33-year-old Cron spent his first 4 awesome convention seasons pinch Los Angeles, hitting 59 of his 186 profession homers earlier getting traded to Tampa Bay successful early 2018 for imaginable Luis Rengifo, who is still a valuable contributor to nan Angels. Cron is batting .260 pinch 11 homers and 32 RBI this play for nan Rockies arsenic their power-hitting first baseman.

Grichuk was selected by nan Angels 1 prime earlier Mike Trout successful nan 2009 draft. Los Angeles traded him to St. Louis earlier he reached nan fields and began a 10-year profession pinch nan Cardinals, Toronto and Colorado.

Grichuk is batting .308 pinch an .861 on-base-plus slugging percent successful 64 games this play for nan Rockies.

He is making conscionable complete $10.3 cardinal US this season, while Cron is earning $7.25 million.