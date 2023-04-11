Blue Jays return to Rogers Centre good for Toronto

6 hours ago

TORONTO – It’s not conscionable shot fans that are excited to spot nan Toronto Blue Jays return to Rogers Centre — section businesses are happy too.

After a 10-game roadworthy travel to commencement nan season, Toronto hosts nan Detroit Tigers successful their location opener connected Tuesday. Significant off-season renovations to Rogers Centre forced nan Blue Jays to commencement nan twelvemonth southbound of nan separator but squad president Mark Shapiro believes nan changes will amended nan instrumentality acquisition astatine nan ballpark and beryllium a boon to nan section economy.

“Toronto is an incredibly move metropolis and beardown intermezo market,” said Shapiro successful a connection to The Canadian Press. “The caller Rogers Centre renovations created differentiated experiences that entreaty to a broader audience, driving greater economical effect successful Toronto done occupation creation and accrued activity successful nan downtown core.

“More than 1,000 Canadian workers were progressive successful nan ballpark renovations complete nan past six months, and we expect accrued economical activity to businesses surrounding Rogers Centre from a wider and much divers group of fans.”

Story continues beneath advertisement

The location opener will beryllium fans’ first opportunity to return successful nan caller 500-level seats and alleged instrumentality districts overlooking nan outfield. The radically different look to Rogers Centre will beryllium showcased successful a lengthy pre-game ceremonial group to statesman astatine 6 p.m. ET, an hr earlier nan game’s commencement time.

Hall of Fame inductee Fred McGriff will propulsion retired nan ceremonial first transportation and individual awards will beryllium presented to Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (Silver Slugger), person Jordan Romano (Tip O’Neill), and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Gold Glove) arsenic portion of nan festivities.

Related Videos 1:21 Fans cogwheel up for Toronto Blue Jays wildcard bid pinch Seattle Mariners

Fans attending Tuesday’s crippled will person a Blue Jays light-up wristband giveaway connected entry, which is programmed for nan opening ceremonies, and a fridge-magnet schedule.

“Ultimately, nan modernized instrumentality acquisition astatine Rogers Centre increases nan ballpark’s entreaty and Toronto’s estimation arsenic a world-class intermezo city,” said Shapiro.

Story continues beneath advertisement

The city’s hospitality manufacture surely hopes so.

Andrew Weir, executive vice-president of Destination Toronto, said that nan city’s tourism business has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels but nan Blue Jays and their recently renovated ballpark could thief pinch that, particularly arsenic Rogers Centre regularly draws fans from adjacent Major League Baseball markets for illustration New York, Boston, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and Detroit.

“As a Blue Jays fan, I whitethorn not for illustration seeing each those New York Yankees jerseys astir erstwhile nan Yankees are successful town,” said Weir. “But arsenic a typical of nan hospitality industry, I’m very happy to spot those Yankees jerseys.”

Weir said that nan Blue Jays person 2 things going for them from a tourism perspective.

First, dissimilar immoderate of nan different master sports teams based successful Toronto, nan Blue Jays are seen by galore fans arsenic “Canada’s team,” meaning they tie visitors from crossed nan country. Second, because shot is played complete multi-day series, it makes it easier for fans from different markets to person a longer enactment successful Toronto.

Weir explains that a instrumentality from elsewhere successful Canada aliases a adjacent American metropolis whitethorn enactment successful Toronto for respective Blue Jays games and spell to different tourer attractions erstwhile they’re not astatine Rogers Centre for illustration nan CN Tower, Hockey Hall of Fame, aliases Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Aquarium.

Trending Now

Story continues beneath advertisement

“It’s that confluence of experiences successful nan aforesaid spot astatine nan aforesaid clip and shot lines up very good pinch that because of nan wave of nan games,” he said. “You tin spot an day shot crippled and still get to nan theatre successful nan evening aliases a performance aliases thing for illustration that.

“Because of nan quality of nan nationalist instrumentality guidelines and nan proximity of those awesome U.S. cities, there’s a beardown visitant propulsion to spot nan Jays here, which it helps create nan vibrancy of nan stadium area that we each enjoy.”

The Blue Jays (6-4) beryllium 3rd successful nan American League East down nan New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays. Toronto (+1400) had nan seventh champion likelihood to triumph nan World Series earlier MLB’s regular play began.

That imaginable connected nan section could construe to much seasonal activity successful Toronto too.

Instawork, which provides elastic staffing solutions, commissioned a study successful 24 MLB cities — including Toronto — and recovered a overmuch steeper summation successful section labour request for elastic activity successful nan closing months of nan play successful playoff markets.

Dr. Daniel Altman, nan main economist for Instawork, said that erstwhile a shot squad is doing well, instrumentality attendance astatine its stadium increases complete nan summer, forcing businesses surrounding nan ballpark to capable much shifts to meet nan corresponding summation successful sales.

Story continues beneath advertisement

“We surely saw this reflected successful Toronto (last season),” said Altman. “If we look astatine nan aggregated shifts booked successful September, successful that one-mile radius astir Rogers Centre, it was much than double what it was successful April.

“If you comparison that to markets that did not make nan playoffs, they were only a mini spot higher than successful April.”

This study by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2023.