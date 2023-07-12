BNB Beacon Chain hard fork adds 'panic' feature that can 'halt' blockchain

The Binance-operated BNB Beacon Chain mainnet is group to adhd a caller characteristic successful its upcoming difficult fork, which will springiness nan blockchain nan expertise to “halt” nan accumulation of caller blocks if definite conditions are met.

In a July 12 statement from BNB Chain, nan “ZhangHeng” upgrade is expected to return spot astatine artifact tallness 328,088,888, which it expects will hap connected July 19.

The difficult fork will present Binance Evolution Proposal BEP-255, which seeks to instrumentality "on-chain plus reconciliation" — which Binance believes could mitigate harm from imaginable cross-chain span exploits specified arsenic nan Binance Smart Chain exploit connected Oct. 7, 2022.

"Although immoderate enhancements person been made to amended cross-chain security, specified arsenic BEP171, nan information of assets connected nan BNB Beacon Chain itself should besides beryllium guaranteed, particularly aft nan span exploitation," according to nan Github station concerning BEP-255.

Binance explained that nether nan BEP, personification equilibrium changes will beryllium tracked successful each artifact and will beryllium reconciled to place immoderate issues.

“When location are reconciliation errors, nan blockchain will panic and extremity producing caller blocks.”

Binance said nan action will effect "downstream services specified arsenic bridges, deposits, and withdrawals connected exchanges" but nan "drastic action" is basal to protect nan concatenation and its users.

Bringing nan blockchain backmost online will require a difficult fork and will require addressing nan reconciliation error.

"For example, if exploitation exists, related accounts should beryllium blacklisted aliases corrected. Once nan blockchain is resumed, downstream services tin beryllium brought backmost up arsenic well," it explained.

Rogue Key Attacks and different upgrades

Other changes see a bug hole to forestall “Rogue Key Attacks” — a information rumor wherever a perpetrator produces a valid aggregate signature for a transaction arsenic opposed to nan existent proprietor of nan backstage keys.

“To hole nan bug, each existing ballot addresses will beryllium cleared up erstwhile nan tallness of hardfork reached,” nan patient said, adding that validators will request to adhd ballot addresses again.

The difficult fork will besides purport to make nan concatenation tin of handling much analyzable business rules and logic.

Binance said nan difficult fork needs two-thirds of validators to move their package type to v0.10.16 beforehand, otherwise, complications whitethorn arise.

Full nodes that neglect to upgrade will not beryllium capable to execute further blocks aft nan difficult fork artifact height, BNB Chain explained.

BNB Chain outlined a afloat group of instructions explaining really node operators tin comply pinch nan difficult fork upgrade, but noted that BNB token holders that usage Binance.com, different centralized exchanges aliases acold wallets, nary action is presently required.

On June 19, BNB Chain launched opBNB — a caller Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible layer-2 scaling solution based connected Optimism’s OP Stack.

