BNB Price at Make-or-Break Levels As The Bulls Aim Big Above This Resistance

3 hours ago
BNB value (Binance coin) is rising supra $245 against nan US Dollar. The value could commencement a beardown summation if it clears nan $250 and $255 guidance levels.

  • Binance coin value is attempting a caller summation from nan $232 area against nan US Dollar.
  • The value is now trading supra $240 and nan 100 elemental moving mean (4 hours).
  • There is simply a awesome bearish inclination statement forming pinch guidance adjacent $248 connected nan 4-hour floor plan of nan BNB/USD brace (data root from Binance).
  • The brace mightiness summation bullish momentum supra $248 and $250.

Binance Coin Price Eyes Fresh Rally

In nan past fewer days, BNB value saw a mates of plaything moves from $250. There was a move beneath nan $240 support zone. However, nan bulls were seen progressive adjacent nan $232 support zone.

The value traded arsenic debased arsenic $231 and is presently rising, akin to Bitcoin and Ethereum. There was a move supra nan $240 resistance. The value climbed supra nan 50% Fib retracement level of nan downward move from nan $255 plaything precocious to nan $231 low.

BNB value is now trading supra $240 and nan 100 elemental moving mean (4 hours). On nan upside, it is facing guidance adjacent nan $248 level. There is besides a awesome bearish inclination statement forming pinch guidance adjacent $248 connected nan 4-hour floor plan of nan BNB/USD pair.

It is adjacent to nan 76.4% Fib retracement level of nan downward move from nan $255 plaything precocious to nan $231 low. The adjacent awesome guidance is adjacent $250. A adjacent supra nan $250 guidance mightiness summation nan chances of a push supra nan $255 resistance.

BNB Price

Source: BNBUSD connected TradingView.com

A clear move supra nan $252 guidance mightiness commencement a dependable increase. The adjacent awesome guidance is adjacent nan $270 level, supra which nan value mightiness emergence toward nan $285 resistance.

Another Rejection successful BNB?

If BNB fails to clear nan $250 resistance, it could commencement different decline. Initial support connected nan downside is adjacent nan $240 level and nan 100 elemental moving mean (4 hours).

The adjacent awesome support is adjacent nan $232 level. If location is simply a downside break beneath nan $232 support, nan value could driblet toward nan $222 support. Any much losses could nonstop nan value toward nan $210 support.

Technical Indicators

4-Hours MACD – The MACD for BNB/USD is gaining gait successful nan bullish zone.

4-Hours RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BNB/USD is presently supra nan 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $240, $232, and $225.

Major Resistance Levels – $250, $255, and $270.

Source Newsbtc

