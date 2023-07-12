Body-cam footage shows Palmdale sheriff's deputy punching a woman holding her baby

During what should person been a regular postulation extremity past year, a Los Angeles County sheriff’s lawman from nan Palmdale position punched a mother successful nan look while she held her 3-week-old babe successful her arms, begging authorities not to return her child.

An agonizing video of nan incident released Wednesday nighttime shows nan female protesting and pleading for respective minutes earlier a antheral lawman astatine nan separator of nan framework throws 2 overhand punches astatine her head.

Though nan postulation extremity and outburst of unit occurred successful July 2022, nether nan anterior sheriff’s administration, it came to ray this week aft Sheriff Robert Luna called a news convention to merchandise body-camera footage and denote his determination to move nan lawsuit complete to nan FBI for further investigation and to section prosecutors for information of criminal charges.

“I recovered nan punching of nan female and nan circumstances wholly unacceptable,” he said, adding that he “took swift action,” relieving nan lawman of work aft uncovering retired astir nan incident a fewer days ago.

Other elected officials were speedy to respond to Wednesday’s news conference. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger called nan video “gut-wrenching,” but commended Luna for bringing it to light. Supervisor Janice Hahn called for nan lawman to beryllium fired, describing nan video arsenic “appalling” and saying location was nary “no justification” for nan violence.

“This lawman does not beryllium successful our Sheriff’s Department,” she said.

The video’s merchandise comes days aft nan disclosure of different video, besides showing a convulsive brushwood betwixt a female and a sheriff’s deputy, successful nan Antelope Valley, an area that has agelong had a fraught narration pinch nan Sheriff’s Department.

According to Luna, nan latest incident stemmed from a postulation extremity conscionable earlier midnight connected July 13 past year, erstwhile deputies from nan Palmdale position spotted a conveyance driving astatine nighttime without nan headlights on. When they pulled complete nan driver, nan deputies allegedly noticed nan smell of intoxicant coming from wrong and spotted 4 women, 3 of whom were holding babies successful their arms alternatively of utilizing car seats.

The deputies arrested nan female passengers connected suspicion of felony kid endangerment. They arrested nan antheral driver connected suspicion of felony kid endangerment, arsenic good arsenic driving nether nan power and driving pinch a suspended license.

But successful nan people of those arrests, deputies utilized unit connected 2 of nan women — including nan 1 shown successful nan video released Wednesday.

The bulk of nan eight-minute video — time-stampped conscionable aft midnight — shows a tense speech betwixt a group of deputies and a female clutching her baby, seated cross-legged connected nan ground. The deputies tin beryllium heard saying that nan female was riding successful a car driven by personification without a valid licence and that her babe was not successful a car seat.

Repeatedly, nan deputies inquire nan female to springiness up nan kid truthful she tin beryllium placed nether arrest, informing that her babe will beryllium pulled distant otherwise.

“Forcefully taking your kid from you is not what’s best,” 1 lawman says.

“Taking my kid from maine is not what’s best,” nan female replies.

After respective minutes of back-and-forth, nan deputies pry nan woman’s hands isolated and she originates screaming arsenic nan kid is removed from her arms.

Nearby, different female holding a babe originates screaming and cursing astatine officers. When deputies denote they scheme to apprehension her too, she grows irate.

“Y’all gonna person to sprout maine dormant to return my babe from my arms,” she says, earlier a struggle ensues.

As nan female is being held by her wrists and arms by astatine slightest 2 deputies, a 3rd antheral lawman tin beryllium seen throwing 2 punches astatine nan woman’s caput while she is still holding her baby. It is unclear if nan punches connect, but nan female howls successful pain.

Though parts of nan speech are from angles that make it difficult to spot precisely what occurs, Luna said that each of nan deputies connected segment were wearing assemblage cameras and that nan section was “being courteous” successful editing it down. “We’re not trying to nonstop you hours of footage,” he said.

Though Luna said nan incident was referred to soul affairs erstwhile it occurred, he learned of it only past play erstwhile a main successful nan section brought it to his attention, he said.

“I cannot speak to what my predecessor did aliases did not do,” Luna said Wednesday. “The action I americium describing to you coming is action that I took successful nan past mates of days.”

However, what precisely Luna’s consequence entailed was unclear. He said authorities rule barred him from disclosing nan disciplinary actions he had taken.

In an emailed connection Wednesday night, nan erstwhile sheriff, Alex Villanueva, called Luna’s statements “extremely disingenuous” and said he hadn’t taken action to terminate nan lawman earlier leaving agency because nan investigation into nan matter had not concluded.

“Furthermore, nan only logic action was taken coming was because nan statute of limitation was astir to expire tomorrow, July 14,” Villanueva said. “His presser deliberately excluded each footage that showed nan struggle to region nan infants from nan custody of nan suspects who endangered their lives, and nan discourse of nan deputy’s determination to usage force. That very discourse will astir apt preclude immoderate criminal proceedings that would lead to a conviction, truthful this is thing much than governmental posturing.”

The only logic nan incident was caught connected video astatine all, Villanueva said, was because of his ain efforts to implement a body-worn camera strategy successful nan Sheriff’s Department.

The video’s merchandise comes arsenic nan section is still facing disapproval for a abstracted convulsive brushwood pinch a lawman from nan adjacent Lancaster station.

The earlier incident took spot connected June 24, erstwhile deputies responded to 911 calls for a reported robbery successful advancement astatine a WinCo Foods market shop connected Avenue K successful Lancaster. After arriving connected scene, they encountered a man and a female who allegedly matched nan explanation of nan suspects fixed to 911.

As nan deputies handcuffed nan man successful nan parking lot, nan female began filming pinch her phone. Within seconds, 1 of nan deputies rushed toward her and reached for her arm, seemingly successful an effort to return nan phone.

“You can’t touch me,” she screamed. He threw her connected nan ground, many times ordering her to stop. Footage showed nan lawman arguing pinch nan woman, threatening to punch her successful nan look astatine 1 point. He past pepper-sprayed her successful nan look and handcuffed her.

“All you had to do was listen,” he said afterward.

“I didn’t do anything,” she replied, arsenic she writhed connected nan crushed and moaned.

The man was yet cited connected suspicion of resisting an officer, attempted petty theft and interfering pinch a business, while nan female was hospitalized because of nan capsicum spray and abrasions to her arm. She was released and cited connected suspicion of assaulting an officer, arsenic good arsenic artillery aft assaulting nonaccomplishment prevention personnel.

Later astatine a news conference, Luna called nan incident “disturbing” but declined to sanction nan deputies involved. Both person been removed from section duty, he said, adding that nan department’s soul investigation to find whether it was a reasonable usage of unit is still underway. Lancaster position Capt. John Lecrivain was besides transferred retired of nan area successful nan aftermath of nan incident, nan section confirmed to The Times connected Tuesday.

“Is it a training issue? Absolutely could be,” Luna said. “Is it misconduct that could lead to subject — from little levels of subject each nan measurement to dismissal? That’s each connected nan table.”

He said nan investigation would return into relationship nan events starring up to nan incident, including nan deputies’ accent and workloads.

“At nan extremity of nan day, we’re short-handed astatine a batch of our patrol stations, if not each of them,” he said. “Out successful nan Antelope Valley, it’s 1 of nan busiest stations we person successful nan full county.”

In a Facebook station published connected Tuesday, Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris described nan WinCo incident arsenic “probably excessive force,” though he cautioned residents against passing judgement connected nan matter until an investigation was complete. He besides blasted Luna’s determination to transportation Lecrivain and contended nan lawman progressive should not suffer his job.

The Sheriff’s Department has agelong had a troubled narration pinch Antelope Valley residents, peculiarly Black and Latino communities. A federal investigation successful 2013 recovered a shape of unreasonable force, intimidation, and unlawful stops and searches of Black and Latino residents successful Lancaster. Two years later, nan Sheriff’s Department agreed to implement sweeping measures to amended policing there, but arsenic of 2021 monitors said that progress had been slow.

Two years ago, a 16-year-old Black student astatine Lancaster High School sued nan section and her schoolhouse district, alleging she was slammed to nan crushed by a lawman astatine schoolhouse aft refusing to springiness him her phone. A bystander recorded nan incident successful a 43-second video that showed nan lawman knocking her to nan crushed and pinning her look down, past straddling her for much than 30 seconds while she yelled.

The section besides faced allegations of citing and arresting Black and Latino precocious schoolhouse students successful Lancaster and Palmdale astatine a disproportionate complaint successful caller years aft an LAist/ProPublica investigation and a consequent reappraisal by nan Los Angeles County Office of Inspector General.

At nan time, Lecrivain described nan study arsenic an “entertaining portion of fiction.”