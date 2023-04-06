Body of boy, 17, 'who went alone for a swim' is found in quarry after six-week search

By Christian Oliver

Published: 23:32 BST, 6 April 2023 | Updated: 23:34 BST, 6 April 2023

The assemblage of a 17-year-old has been discovered aft he had been missing from his location for respective weeks, constabulary said.

Toby Burwell's assemblage was recovered successful Rugby's Newbold Quarry successful Warwickshire by a master dive squad connected Thursday. He had not been seen since leaving his location successful nan Newbold area connected February 20.

The decease is not being treated arsenic suspicious, constabulary said, adding that a record would beryllium prepared successful readiness for a coroner's ruling.

It is thought that Burwell whitethorn person gotten into trouble aft he went swimming unsocial successful nan quarry, thing that he had done connected erstwhile occasions.

'We person recovered nary grounds that Toby ever near nan water,' a constabulary connection said past period arsenic officers were investigating his disappearance astir nan quarry.

Toby Burwell's assemblage was recovered successful Rugby's Newbold Quarry successful Warwickshire by a master dive squad connected Thursday

It is thought that Burwell whitethorn person gotten into trouble aft he went swimming unsocial successful nan Newbold Quarry, thing that he had done connected erstwhile occasions

A connection from Warwickshire Police connected Thursday said: 'Formal recognition has taken spot and it is understood to beryllium that of 17-year-old Toby Burwell, who has been missing for a number of weeks.'

'Our thoughts stay pinch Toby's family and friends astatine this incredibly difficult time.

'We would for illustration to convey you each for continuing to respect their privacy,' nan connection added.

Police said nary further accusation will beryllium released astatine this time.

The hunt for Burwell, which had been ongoing for respective weeks, saw a heartbreaking update past period erstwhile constabulary said they believed his assemblage ne'er near nan water.

With nary affirmative siting for respective weeks, DI Gareth Unett, who was starring nan investigation, said past month: 'The grounds we person gathered powerfully supports nan conclusion that Toby went to Newbold Quarry unsocial for a aquatics and that, tragically, he sewage into trouble and remains successful nan water.

'Toby is known to person antecedently gone swimming location astatine night.'

Police had been conducting their hunt utilizing master divers, above-water hunt experts and sonar complete nan ample area adjacent wherever he was believed to person gone into nan water.

It is thought that Toby Burwell whitethorn person gotten into trouble aft he went swimming unsocial successful nan quarry

Toby Burwell was not been seen since leaving his location successful nan Newbold area connected February 20

Police said arsenic they moved into nan deepest parts of nan quarry they were faced pinch important hazards - specified arsenic trees, machinery and heavy vegetation.

'Sonar, underwater drones and akin methods proved ineffective because of this and, arsenic nan debris sewage thicker and visibility reduced, divers were reduced to 'touch searching,' DI Gareth Unett said successful a erstwhile statement.

The 17-year-old lived successful Newbold pinch his parents Tim and Alan.

In a Facebook group group up to find Burwell, users expressed their condolences.

One wrote: 'Condolences to you all, this is truthful heartbreaking, sending our emotion to you all.'

Another said: 'Thoughts pinch each his family and friends.'

Another wrote: 'Worst news possible, truthful sad and atrocious and thoughts are pinch friends and family.'