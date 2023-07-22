Body of girl found in river believed to be that of 2-year-old lost in Pennsylvania flash flood

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — The assemblage of a young woman was recovered Friday successful nan Delaware River and was believed to beryllium a 2-year-old who was 1 of 2 children swept distant from their family's conveyance by a flash flood past weekend, authorities said.

The assemblage was recovered successful nan early evening adjacent a Philadelphia wastewater curen works astir 30 miles (50 kilometers) from wherever Matilda Sheils was carried away, authorities said successful a nighttime news conference.

By beingness description, authorities judge nan assemblage to beryllium Matilda’s. The Philadelphia coroner will behaviour an autopsy Saturday.

The hunt continues for Matilda’s 9-month-old brother, Conrad.

The family from Charleston, South Carolina, was visiting relatives and friends erstwhile they sewage deed by a “wall of water,” according to Upper Makefield Fire Chief Tim Brewer.

Their mother, 32-year-old Katie Seley, was besides killed successful nan flood, authorities said.

The children’s father, Jim Sheils, grabbed nan couple's 4-year-old son, while Seley and a grandma grabbed nan different children, Brewer said. Sheils and their toddler boy made it to safety, but Seley and nan grandma were swept away. The grandma survived.

Four different group drowned successful nan area, according to nan Bucks County Coroner’s office: Enzo Depiero, 78, and Linda Depiero, 74, of Newtown; Yuko Love, 64, of Newtown; and Susan Barnhart, 53, of Titusville, New Jersey.

The deaths and nan hunt for nan children person led to an outpouring of support, peculiarly successful societal media, successful nan suburb astir 35 miles (60 kilometers) northbound of Philadelphia.