Body of Lake St. Martin First Nation mother, 33, found at Winnipeg landfill

WARNING: This communicative contains distressing details.

The assemblage of a 33-year-old mother from a First Nation successful Manitoba has been recovered successful a Winnipeg landfill, and constabulary opportunity they see nan circumstances surrounding her death suspicious.

Staff astatine Winnipeg's Brady Road Resource Management Facility discovered nan remains of Linda Mary Beardy on Monday day and reported their uncovering to constabulary astir 3 p.m., constabulary said.

"I tin corroborate astatine this clip we person nary accusation to propose that location are immoderate different victims aliases that this investigation is related to immoderate erstwhile incidents," Insp. Shawn Pike, pinch nan Winnipeg Police Service's major crimes division, said astatine a Tuesday day news conference.

"I wish to definitive our sincerest condolences."

Pike would not talk astir nan origin of death, and it isn't clear erstwhile Beardy died, he said.

A constabulary car sits down barricades blocking entree to nan Brady Road landfill successful Winnipeg connected Tuesday. (Megan Goddard/Radio-Canada)

Her decease is considered suspicious but isn't yet classified arsenic a homicide, Pike said.

Beardy, who was from Lake St. Martin First Nation successful Manitoba, was surviving successful Winnipeg earlier her death, he said.

Investigators judge Beardy's remains were near astatine the landfill by a garbage motortruck and found wrong a mates of hours of being deposited, he said.

The full Brady Road landfill cognition has been paused while investigators activity there, he said.

Winnipeg constabulary Insp. Shawn Pike said arsenic acold arsenic investigators cognize astatine this time, location is nary relationship betwixt nan decease of Linda Mary Beardy and past cases. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham credited Brady landfill unit for their vigilance.

"We arsenic a nine tin ne'er turn numb to this," he said astatine metropolis hallway Tuesday afternoon.

"This is horrible. We tin ne'er get utilized to this. This ever needs to spark wrong america outrage, concern, grief," nan politician said. "We request to worth Indigenous women."

Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation Chief Trevor Prince, who knew Beardy, said he was devastated by nan news.

He met Beardy 15 years ago, and she was besides nan ex-partner of a friend of his who has besides since died, Prince said. That friend and Beardy had children together, nan main said.

"It's very sad and it breaks my bosom … to perceive that we mislaid different First Nation woman to violence," he said. "She was a caring, loving mother."

Prince said situation consequence teams would beryllium connected manus astatine a vigil planned for Tuesday evening astatine Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre's Gathering Place for Truth and Reconciliation, located at 445 King St. successful Winnipeg.

Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation Chief Trevor Prince knew Beardy. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

He believes a broader hunt of nan landfill should beryllium conducted.

The news comes months aft nan Brady Road landfill was closed for respective weeks amid protests and calls for a site-wide hunt for nan remains of missing people.

The remains of Rebecca Contois — 1 of 4 women constabulary judge were killed by Jeremy Skibicki — were recovered astatine nan Brady Road landfill past June.

Skibicki is charged pinch 4 counts of first-degree murder. Late past year, Skibicki's lawyer said he plans to plead not blameworthy connected each counts.

Investigators believe Skibicki also killed Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, and that their remains were taken to Prairie Green landfill northbound of Winnipeg. In February, nan national authorities committed $500,000 for a feasibility study of a hunt of that landfill.

The location of nan remains of a fourth, unidentified woman, whom organization members person named Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe, aliases Buffalo Woman, are unknown, but Skibicki has besides been charged successful relationship pinch her death.

Pike said investigators person nary logic to judge Beardy's decease is connected to immoderate different cases.

Her adjacent of kin person been notified and Winnipeg investigators stay successful touch pinch Indigenous leadership, Pike said.

WATCH | Landfill searches needed, says girl of homicide victim:

'I'm heartbroken for my community'

Cambria Harris, Morgan Harris's daughter, said Winnipeg constabulary notified her of nan news earlier nan announcement.

"I appreciated it, but I still felt a small spot saddened and disrespected that it has happened again only a fewer months aft what happened to my mom," she said. "It's traumatizing."

"May justness beryllium brought to this female and her family."

Beardy, 33, is from Lake St. Martin First Nation. She was surviving successful Winnipeg earlier her death, constabulary say. (Submitted by Wanda Levasseur)

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller said nan national authorities will beryllium discussing nan latest decease pinch Mayor Gillingham and nan Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs.

The "horrific and devastating" find of the 33-year-old woman's assemblage "represents a fearfulness that Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ group unrecorded pinch connected a regular basis," he said successful a statement, promising to activity "with partners successful Winnipeg, and crossed Canada, to extremity this crisis."

Anyone pinch accusation that could thief investigators is asked to interaction Winnipeg constabulary astatine 204-986-6508.

WATCH | Body recovered successful Winnipeg's Brady Road landfill:

Winnipeg constabulary merchandise specifications astir assemblage recovered astatine Brady Road landfill

If you aliases personification you cognize needs contiguous affectional assistance, telephone 1-844-413-6649. This is simply a national, toll-free 24/7 situation telephone statement providing support for anyone who requires affectional assistance related to missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.