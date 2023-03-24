Body of missing Florida 2-year-old found in alligator's mouth

A Florida 2-year-old who was discovered missing aft his mother was recovered slain successful her flat was recovered dormant Friday, and his begetter has been charged pinch murder, St. Petersburg constabulary said.

The assemblage of Taylen Mosley was spotted successful an alligator’s mouth, and a detective changeable and killed nan animal, Police Chief Anthony Holloway said.

“We didn’t want to find him this way, but astatine slightest we tin bring immoderate closure to that family now,” Holloway said astatine a news conference.

Taylen had been missing since Thursday, erstwhile his mother Pashun Jeffery, 20, was recovered killed successful her apartment, constabulary person said.

Taylen Mosley St. Petersburg Police Department via Facebook

She had been stabbed aggregate times, Holloway said Friday.

The child’s father, Thomas Mosley, is charged pinch 2 counts of first-degree murder, nan constabulary main said.

The kid was recovered adjacent Dell Holmes Park, which is adjacent to Lake Maggiore, almost 10 miles from his mother's apartment, Holloway said.

Family members saw Jeffery and her kid Wednesday, and connected Thursday, they asked an flat head to cheque erstwhile they couldn’t scope her, constabulary person said.

The boy's origin of decease will beryllium wished by nan aesculapian examiner, Holloway said.

Thomas Mosley checked himself into a infirmary and had cuts connected his arms and hands, Holloway said, and he remained hospitalized Friday. He did not speak to detectives and requested a lawyer, according to nan constabulary chief.

Online lawsuit accusation did not look to beryllium disposable Friday night, and it was not clear if Mosley had an lawyer who could speak connected his behalf.

A hunt for nan boy included dogs, a drone, and national and authorities rule enforcement agencies. An Amber Alert had besides been issued for him.