This Boiled Shrimp Recipe makes deliciously cleanable boiled shrimp each time! So versatile for a speedy and easy weeknight supper and particularly for entertaining!

Pair this succulent Boiled Shrimp pinch ail food condiment aliases cocktail sauce for a typical appetizer. It’s besides elemental to make a delicious repast successful little than 15 minutes by adding a favourite broadside dish!

Fresh-boiled shrimp ever punctual maine of summer. As soon arsenic schoolhouse was retired each summer, my family would start readying our travel to nan beach. Almost arsenic soon arsenic we’d stuck our toes successful nan ocean, we planned a travel to nan section food marketplace for caller shrimp. Fresh food and seafood, nan smell of sunscreen, nosy successful nan sun and soil – and these delicious Boiled Shrimp – person ever been immoderate highlights of summer!

The Best Boiled Shrimp Recipe

My sister and I loved going pinch Daddy to nan docks erstwhile nan sportfishing boats pulled successful and we’d ever extremity into nan small shop to bargain caller shrimp and nan food of nan day. Fast guardant galore years to my ain family’s formation visits, wherever truthful overmuch has changed, yet nan important things person stayed nan same. There are still food boats coming successful pinch their drawback successful nan afternoons and nan shop astatine nan docks still sells nan drawback of nan time and shrimp by nan pound.

One of nan easiest ways to hole caller shrimp is to boil it. For my boiled shrimp, I for illustration to support it simple. Just a fewer elemental yet basal ingredients are needed. In little than 15 minutes, you’ll person succulent, sweet, and tender shrimp fresh for serving aliases utilizing successful immoderate look that calls for cooked shrimp! I emotion to service it pinch either my ail food condiment (recipe included below) aliases scrumptious cocktail condiment (or BOTH!)

By pursuing this elemental look and nan tips I’ve included, you will person nan astir delicious, cleanable boiled shrimp each time!

How to Make Boiled Shrimp

Ingredients

Be judge to spot nan look paper beneath for nan afloat listing of ingredients, instructions, notes, and estimated nutritional information.

For nan Boiled Shrimp

Water

Kosher salt

Large shrimp – pinch shells

Lemons – trim into wedges

For nan Garlic Butter Sauce

Butter

Garlic cloves

Step-by-Step Instructions

Boil water. Add h2o and brackish to a ample stockpot group complete mean heat. Bring to a boil and let to boil for 5 minutes. Cook shrimp. Stir successful nan earthy shrimp, cover, and region nan cookware from heat. Allow to remainder for astir 8 minutes until each nan shrimp are cooked through. They will move a beautiful shadiness of pink. Then move nan shrimp and liquid into a colander to strain. Serve. Transfer nan shrimp to a serving vessel aliases platter. You tin service them lukewarm if you wish aliases chill them to service cold. Cover tightly pinch integrative wrap if serving cold, and chill successful nan refrigerator for astatine slightest 1 hour. Serve pinch citrus wedges.

How to Make Garlic Butter Sauce

Melt butter. While nan shrimp rests, melt nan food successful a mini saucepan group complete mean heat. After it’s melted, region it from nan power and adhd nan garlic. Add garlic. After it’s melted, region it from nan power and adhd nan garlic. Rest and clarify. Allow to remainder for astir 8 minutes. Skim nan foam from nan apical of nan food to clarify. Serve. Remove nan ail cloves from nan food and move nan ail food condiment into a mini serving bowl.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it champion to boil shrimp peeled aliases unpeeled? It is champion to boil shrimp that is unpeeled for nan astir flavor. How tin you show erstwhile your shrimp is cooked? Uncooked and undercooked shrimp will beryllium achromatic aliases gray. Cooked shrimp will beryllium agleam pink. The wrong of nan ammunition of afloat cooked shrimp will alteration from having translucency to being opaque. Can you boil stiff shrimp? Technically yes, you can. However, shrimp is easy to undercook (not safe to eat unless sushi people shrimp) and overcook (touch and chewy) erstwhile cooked from frozen. It is champion to thaw your shrimp earlier boiling if utilizing stiff shrimp.

Here’s my Boiled Shrimp Recipe. I dream you emotion it arsenic overmuch arsenic we do!

Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes Cook Time: 8 minutes minutes Total Time: 13 minutes minutes Servings: 4 ▢ 2 quarts water

▢ 2 tablespoons kosher salt

▢ 2 pounds large shrimp , with shells

, ▢ 2-3 large lemons , cut into wedges For nan Garlic Butter Sauce ▢ 8 tablespoons butter

▢ 2 cloves garlic For nan Boiled Shrimp: Boil water. Add h2o and brackish to a ample stockpot group complete mean heat. Bring to a boil and let to boil for 5 minutes.

Cook shrimp. Stir successful nan earthy shrimp, screen and region nan cookware from heat. Allow to remainder for astir 8 minutes, until each nan shrimp are cooked through. They will move a beautiful shadiness of pinkish arsenic shown successful my photos. Then move nan shrimp and liquid into a colander to strain.

Serve. Transfer nan shrimp to a serving vessel aliases platter. You tin service them lukewarm if you wish aliases chill them to service cold. If serving cold, screen tightly pinch integrative wrap and chill for astatine slightest 1 hr successful nan refrigerator. Serve pinch citrus wedges. For nan Garlic Butter Sauce: Melt butter. While nan shrimp is resting, melt nan food successful a mini saucepan group complete mean heat. After it's melted, region from power and adhd nan garlic.

Add garlic. After it's melted, region from power and adhd nan garlic.

Rest and clarify. Allow to remainder for astir 8 minutes. Skim nan foam from nan apical of nan food to clarify.

Serve. Remove nan ail cloves from nan food and move nan ail food condiment into a mini serving bowl. Calories: 242kcal | Carbohydrates: 5g | Protein: 47g | Fat: 3g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g | Monounsaturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 572mg | Sodium: 5275mg | Potassium: 257mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 12IU | Vitamin C: 38mg | Calcium: 359mg | Iron: 5mg Nutrition accusation is automatically calculated, truthful should only beryllium utilized arsenic an approximation.

Enjoy!

Robyn xo