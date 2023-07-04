Boks sweat on Ox Nché recovery for rugby champs opener against Aussies

Though he was named successful nan Springbok starting squad to play nan Wallabies successful nan Rugby Championship opener connected Saturday, Ox Nché faces a nervy hold to spot if he will tally retired astatine Loftus Versfeld.

The loosehead prop injured a pectoral musculus successful training and nan severity of nan wounded is yet to beryllium determined. South African Rugby head of rugby Rassie Erasmus suspects nan wounded whitethorn beryllium terrible capable to support him retired of Saturday's game.

“I person a gut consciousness it is superior because he is not nan type of feline who doesn't decorativeness a training session. Ox pushed difficult successful practice,” Erasmus said.

“I dream it is not excessively serious. He takes ownership, he has shown leadership. He is comfortable successful his ain skin. It is not conscionable astir scrumming for him. It will beryllium a immense rustle [if he doesn't play].”

As a precaution Steven Kitshoff, who is expected to time off successful nan adjacent time aliases truthful for New Zealand pinch nan equilibrium of nan squad, will stay down for now.

The Bok squad to play nan Wallabies shows only 1 caller cap. Having precocious been cleared to move world allegiance fastener Jean Kleyn has earned himself a starting spot for Saturday's clash.