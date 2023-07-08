Boks trash Wallabies in Rugby Championship opener at Loftus

This was a show of powerfulness and intent by nan Springboks connected their momentum-seeking ngo up of a Rugby World Cup.

They thoroughly vanquished nan Wallabies 43-12 astatine Loftus Versfeld successful a capacity that sewage nan 'Shosholoza' stamp of support from nan stands arsenic nan last whistle drew close.

The Wallabies by opposition were ponderous, arsenic their outsized battalion and greater acquisition yielded small reward against nan fired up Boks.

With a hat-trick of tries Kurt-Lee Arendse continued his singular scoring grounds for nan Boks. He has now dotted down 10 times successful 8 Tests.

It was, however, besides a time a man named Immanuel caressed nan shot pinch manus and ft and became nan darling of Loftus. Manie Libbok missed his first effort astatine extremity from agelong scope but everything other astir his crippled deed nan spot.

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones had promised that this match, arsenic spectacle, would beryllium amended than nan Ashes. This Wallabies capacity possibly earned an urn.