Bolsonaro touches down in Brazil after self-imposed exile

1 hour ago
Brazil's erstwhile President Jair Bolsonaro waves astatine Brasilia International Airport arsenic he returns from aforesaid imposed exile successful Florida, U.S., aft nan conclusion successful past year's election, successful Brasilia, Brazil March 30, 2023.Image source, Reuters

Image caption,

Jair Bolsonaro waved arsenic he arrived astatine Brasilia International Airport

By Vanessa Buschschlüter

BBC News

Brazil's ex-president, Jair Bolsonaro, has returned from his self-imposed exile successful nan United States.

The far-right erstwhile leader landed successful nan capital, Brasilia, connected a commercialized formation from Florida, wherever he spent nan past 3 months.

Supporters draped successful Brazil's emblem shouted "legend", but nan erstwhile leader was led retired by a broadside exit.

It is nan first clip he is backmost successful his location state since his supporters stormed Congress connected 8 January.

He faces an investigation into whether he incited nan rioters.

There had been overmuch speculation astir really galore group would move retired to shake hands nan erstwhile leader aft his 89-day absence.

Following nan rioting caused by his supporters connected 8 January, constabulary person taken precautions, specified arsenic cordoning disconnected nan main esplanade successful nan capital.

Security was besides tight astatine nan airport.

Brazilian news tract O Globo said that erstwhile his level touched down astatine 06:37 section clip (09:37 GMT), location were much constabulary officers successful attendance astatine nan airdrome than supporters.

His fans had hoped to drawback a glimpse of nan erstwhile president, but they person now started leaving nan premises aft Mr Bolsonaro's boy Eduardo told them his begetter had near for nan office of nan Liberal Party, of which he is simply a member.

Image source, Reuters

Image caption,

Bolsonaro supporters had gathered successful nan arrivals hall

The Liberal Party leader has said that he is keen for Mr Bolsonaro to run connected behalf of nan statement up of section elections adjacent year, but Mr Bolsonaro told CNN earlier leaving Florida that he would not lead nan guidance to nan existent president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Analysts person pointed retired that during his three-month absence, different blimpish politicians person travel to nan forefront of Brazilian politics.

Mr Bolsonaro near Brazil connected committee a Brazilian aerial unit level connected 30 December, conscionable 2 days earlier he was owed to manus complete nan statesmanlike sash to his rival, left-winger Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, known arsenic Lula.

Lula narrowly hit Mr Bolsonaro successful a statesmanlike run-off connected 30 October, a conclusion nan far-right leader ne'er publically recognised.

Many of his supporters besides refused to admit Lula's victory, camping retired successful beforehand of service barracks successful nan dream of swaying nan subject to depose nan recently elected president.

With Brazil's institutions, including nan military, backing nan antiauthoritarian handover of powerfulness to Lula, Mr Bolsonaro vanished almost wholly from nan nationalist scene, seldom leaving nan statesmanlike palace and keeping uncharacteristically quiet connected societal media platforms.

His supporters, though, were thing but quiet, rampaging done cardinal authorities buildings successful Brasilia conscionable a week aft Lula took power.

More than 1,500 group were arrested.

While Mr Bolsonaro was successful Florida erstwhile Brazil's Congress was stormed, investigators reason his rhetoric - many times questioning nan validity of nan predetermination consequence and saying that only God aliases decease could region him from agency - incited nan rioters.

Image source, Reuters

Image caption,

CCTV footage shoed nan rioters wrong Congress

The investigation into alleged incitement is not nan only ineligible situation he faces. There is besides a probe nether measurement into whether he tried to illegally import and support millions of dollars' worthy of jewellery he and his woman were fixed by Saudi Arabia successful 2019.

Mr Bolsonaro has been summoned to attest successful that lawsuit successful little than a week's time.

Source Bbc

