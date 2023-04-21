Book excerpt: "Chita: A Memoir" by Chita Rivera

HarperCollins

We whitethorn person an connection committee from thing you bargain from this article.

In her caller autobiography written pinch journalist Patrick Pacheco, "Chita: A Memoir" (published April 25 by HarperOne), Tony Award-winning character Chita Rivera writes astir her singular life and career. Among her stories: really nan costume designer of nan original Broadway accumulation of "West Side Story" helped her create nan characteristic of Anita.

Read nan isolated from below, and don't miss Mo Rocca's question and reply pinch Chita Rivers connected "CBS Sunday Morning" April 23!

"Chita: A Memoir" by Chita Rivera pinch Patrick Pacheco

Prefer to listen? Audible has a 30-day free proceedings disposable correct now.

Entr'acte

The Skirt Remembers

People often ask, "Chita, weren't you disappointed you didn't get to play Anita successful nan movie of West Side Story?"

And I suppose I mightiness reply "yes," isolated from that erstwhile nan movie came retired successful nan autumn of 1961, I was successful a smash deed connected Broadway: Bye Bye Birdie. Working connected that musical, playing Rosie Alvarez other Dick Van Dyke's Albert, helped soothe nan pain. I'd adhd that you really person to rotation pinch nan punches if you're going to beryllium successful this business. Helen Gallagher created nan domiciled of Nickie successful Sweet Charity on nan stage, but I played her successful nan Bob Fosse film. And yes, Janet Leigh played Rosie successful nan movie of Bye Bye Birdie. Um, well, yeah. If you respond astatine all, you person to laugh. I callback driving pinch Larry Kert past Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre, wherever nan movie of West Side Story premiered. Looking up astatine nan marquee, Larry, who mislaid nan movie domiciled of Tony to Richard Beymer, and I would "bawl" for a mates of seconds—and past spell correct backmost to what we were talking about.

However, erstwhile I first watched nan movie of West Side Story, I person to admit that I did consciousness a pang of resentment. That was erstwhile Rita Moreno, arsenic Anita, first made her quality connected nan screen. I could consciousness Dolores welling up successful me: "How situation she! That is my dress! That is my earring!"

Okay, you're astir apt saying to yourself, "Really, Chita? Over a dress?"

Yes. Really. Because it was truthful overmuch much than conscionable a dress. It ever is. When you talk astir costumes for immoderate show, but particularly West Side Story, you are talking astir character. And besides astir genius. In this case, nan brilliant of Irene Sharaff, who designed nan dress. And nan brilliant of Barbara Matera, who created it.

When you're opinionated successful beforehand of 3 mirrors having a fitting, you person tremendous respect for nan personification kneeling down astatine your feet, invariably pinch pins betwixt their lips. When they murmur this and that, you perceive because you are wholly successful their hands and because they are smarter than you. Their discerning oculus appraises you astatine your astir vulnerable, often without a stitch on. How does nan cloth travel and autumn disconnected nan body? How does it drape and capable retired nan silhouette? What is nan fusion of actor, character, and cloth truthful it becomes greater than nan sum of its parts?

By nan clip I went to Irene Sharaff's workroom for nan fitting for Anita, I had already been exposed to a costume designer's excellence: Marcel Vertès dressed my Fifi, nan hooker successful Seventh Heaven. He'd made her adorable, accessible, and very sexy; and Bob Mackintosh had made nan Capri pants and blouse for my coquettish Rita Romano successful Mr. Wonderful.

But I was connected my measurement to meet pinch the Irene Sharaff. By that time, she was world celebrated for having won her first of galore Oscars for An American successful Paris and for designing nan luxuriant ray pinkish silk shot gown for Gertrude Lawrence successful The King and I. She was commanding and charismatic erstwhile I walked into nan studio—a handsome female pinch a salient chemoreceptor and facial expressions that were made each nan sharper pinch her favored achromatic eyeliner. The time we met, she wore her hairsbreadth successful a bun and was dressed successful black, complete which she wore a bluish smock.

Jerry Robbins knew her from nan creation world, since Irene had designed his Afternoon of a Faun after having sketched retired costumes for nan Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo, American Ballet Theatre, and nan New York City Ballet. I wondered whether Jerry had told her astir our speech regarding Anita and that nan colour purple had popped into my head. He didn't person to. Irene's palette was dominated by her emotion of reds, pinks, and oranges, successful varying shades.

"I deliberation nan Sharks should beryllium successful sexy shades of cherry red, and Anita successful purple," she told maine arsenic I stood successful beforehand of nan mirrors. Colorful bolts of cloth were everyplace successful nan studio. I was a spot taken aback by her forceful presence. Irene was talking to personification who'd ne'er thought of herself arsenic a fashionista successful immoderate consciousness of nan word. Before I arrived connected Broadway, I had been a tomboy successful mundane skirts and blouses who'd past graduated to a basal azygous of dancewear for ballet classes.

For West Side Story I had 3 changes: a clothes successful nan beginning, a blouse and skirt for nan drugstore segment successful which I was astir raped, and earlier that . . . the dress, nan 1 I wore to nan creation astatine nan gym. You tin ideate my excitement erstwhile an adjunct brought it retired and I put it connected for nan first time.

"Wow!" I said. "Did Jerry show you I liked purple?"

"No," she quipped. "Anita did."

I peered into nan reflector and looking backmost astatine maine was Anita successful each her pridefulness and "don't-mess-with-me" glory. The tight bodice extended complete nan hips, and nan skirt flared retired to an separator of 3 rows of mini-ruffles masking nan skirt seam. The underskirt had a pleated ruffle, and nan nett petticoat had reddish piping astatine nan separator of nan hem. I felt for illustration a cardinal bucks. The costume flattered my assets and diminished my flaws. The dress felt for illustration a 2nd skin. I loved each quadrate inch of nan fabric.

I twirled, flipping nan skirt around, nan rhythms of Lenny's mambo dancing successful my brain.

"Be careful, Chita," said Irene. "Don't discarded it. Don't beryllium shaking that point each nan time. Tease retired nan colors. Wait for nan correct infinitesimal successful nan show. When you flip that skirt, nan assemblage should spot a world, an emotion, a taunt."

I understood what she was talking about. My impulse was to propulsion it each retired location correct away: "See really fierce I look!" But Irene was, rather subtly, school maine really to deterioration a dress for a maximum effect—an highly valuable instruction that would proceed to beryllium useful passim nan remainder of my career. What it came down to was this: Chita, ne'er hide that nan dress is simply a surviving point pinch its ain demands and personality.

Irene asked maine to do immoderate creation steps, friendly and mini astatine first, past expansive and flashy. She wanted to make judge that nan dress would travel each move successful conscionable nan correct way, a choreography of body, fabric, and silhouette. Then an adjunct brought retired 2 hoop earrings. I placed them done nan pierced openings successful my ears. Irene eyed them critically from each angle.

As she walked astir me, I boldly suggested, "What if I return 1 of them off?"

Irene paused for a moment. "Why?"

"Anita's benignant of a pirate, don't you think?"

"Which one?" she asked.

"The near one," I said, taking it off. We some looked into nan mirror. She smiled.

"There, that's Anita!" she said.



Excerpted from "Chita: A Memoir" by Chita Rivera. Copyright © 2023 by Chita Rivera. Excerpted pinch support by HarperCollins.

Publicity photograph of Chita Rivera, an original formed personnel successful nan 1957 Broadway accumulation of "West Side Story." Costume creation by Irene Sharaff. AP Photo

Get nan book here:

"Chita: A Memoir" by Chita Rivera pinch Patrick Pacheco

Buy locally from Indiebound

For much info:

"Chita: A Memoir" by Chita Rivera pinch Patrick Pacheco (HarperOne), successful Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, disposable April 25 via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Indiebound

Follow Chita Rivera on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram