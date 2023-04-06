Bose QuietComfort earbuds are on sale for their lowest price ever at Amazon

2 days ago
Deal pricing and readiness taxable to alteration aft clip of publication. Learn much astir how we prime deals.

SAVE $60: As of April 5, Bose QuietComfort earbuds (white) are connected waste for $139.30 astatine Amazon. That's a savings of 30% and their lowest value ever.

A value brace of earbuds is simply a must for modern living. Even if you're not an audiophile, earbuds make going to nan gym, greeting commutes, and moving from location easier and much enjoyable.

If you're connected nan hunt for a coagulated brace of earbuds, look nary further. Amazon has slashed nan value of nan Bose QuietComfort earbuds(Opens successful a caller tab) to conscionable $139.30, their lowest value ever(Opens successful a caller tab). With a 30% discount, you'll prevention $60 connected these top-of-the-line earbuds.

Bose QuietComfort earbuds are renowned for their noise-canceling capabilities, cleanable for noisy environments for illustration java shops aliases airports. Plus, pinch an IPX4 standing for h2o resistance, you don't person to interest astir getting caught successful nan rainfall while wearing these earbuds (or getting other sweaty). Additionally, nan Bose QuietComfort earbuds person a comfortable and unafraid fresh that stays put moreover during vigorous exercise.

This woody is only disposable for nan achromatic colour option. (The achromatic earbuds are $179.) Still, it's difficult to hit nan worth you get pinch this discount.

