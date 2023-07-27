Brad Pitt pauses filming on F1 blockbuster in support of Hollywood strikes

Brad Pitt has paused accumulation connected his forthcoming Formula 1 characteristic movie successful support of nan US actors' and writers' strike.

The Hollywood star, 59, had been shooting scenes for nan task precocious including filming astatine nan Silverstone Circuit up of nan British Grand Prix earlier this month.

The accumulation has now crushed to a halt arsenic Pitt "very overmuch stands" alongside his chap character national members, nan PA news agency understands.

The movie joins a drawstring of productions which person stopped aft nan Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (Sag-Aftra) announced a onslaught connected 13 July.

Seven-time world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton is acting arsenic co-producer connected nan presently untitled Apple film, which is being made successful collaboration pinch F1, providing nan task pinch typical entree to nan title tracks and drivers.

In nan film, nan Fight Club prima plays a driver who competed successful nan 1990s but moved to racing successful different disciplines aft suffering a horrible crash.

It follows nan driver coming retired of status to compete alongside a rookie, played by Damson Idris, for nan fictional APXGP squad which is sitting astatine nan bottommost of nan leaderboard.

The actors' onslaught came aft nan national grounded to scope statement connected a number of issues, including salary and nan usage of artificial intelligence, pinch nan Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents nan awesome movie studios, TV networks and streaming giants.

Please usage Chrome browser for a much accessible video player 1:21 Why has nan Emmys been postponed?

Hollywood stars are among nan 160,000 actors connected strike, joining nan 11,500 members of nan Writers Guild of America, who walked retired connected 2 May.

Deadpool 3, which stars Ryan Reynolds successful nan titular role, has besides paused filming successful London owed to nan strike.

The formed of Christopher Nolan's caller movie Oppenheimer walked retired of nan London premiere earlier this period arsenic news of nan impending onslaught broke, and planned junkets for films including Barbie person besides been affected.

Please usage Chrome browser for a much accessible video player 2:40 Strike: Hollywood stars stitchery successful London

Read more:

US actors' strike: Why are Hollywood stars stepping out?

Succession prima Brian Cox says Hollywood onslaught could past until extremity of 2023

On Friday, it was confirmed nan Emmy Awards, which were owed to beryllium held successful September, have been postponed owed to nan strikes.

Rules laid retired by nan actors' national opportunity stars cannot run for nan Emmys aliases be grant shows while undertaking business action.

Spreaker This contented is provided by Spreaker, which whitethorn beryllium utilizing cookies and different technologies. To show you this content, we request your support to usage cookies. You tin usage nan buttons beneath to amend your preferences to alteration Spreaker cookies aliases to let those cookies conscionable once. You tin alteration your settings astatine immoderate clip via nan Privacy Options. Unfortunately we person been incapable to verify if you person consented to Spreaker cookies. To position this contented you tin usage nan fastener beneath to let Spreaker cookies for this convention only.

Click to subscribe to Backstage wherever you get your podcasts