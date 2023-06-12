BrandBuilders Content Services Review: Best for Site Builders?

When you bargain thing done 1 of nan links connected our site, we whitethorn gain an connection commission.

Whether you’re a solo blogger aliases ain aggregate niche sites, outsourcing your written contented to freelance writers aliases a ‘done-for-you’ contented work is undoubtedly 1 of nan champion ways to turn and standard your business quickly. However, uncovering (and keeping) top-notch writers tin beryllium a full-time occupation successful itself. So, successful this BrandBuilders contented services review, I’m testing retired nan premium contented work from BrandBuilders to spot if it’s really worthy nan money.

In this review, I’ll cover:

If you want to get started immediately, you tin cheque retired nan contented packages from BrandBuilders here. Or, support reference for nan afloat review.

BrandBuilders Content Services Review Ease of Use

Turnaround Time

Customer Service

Who are BrandBuilders?

BrandBuilders is simply a one-stop website guidance company. This intends that they tin grip nan day-to-day moving of your website aliases blog for you, allowing you to attraction connected different business areas.

This includes everything from keyword research, penning content, uploading content, building backlinks, and maintenance. All for a monthly fee.

BrandBuilders besides offers a Premium Content service, wherever they supply professionally written contented that is designed to rank.

This is what I’ve been testing for nan past mates of weeks.

BrandBuilders Content Service Review

For nan intent of this review, BrandBuilders provided maine pinch 6k words of premium content. However, I person promised to springiness you my honorable sentiment connected nan value of this content. So that, my friends, is what you will get.

I’ve utilized plentifulness of freelance writers successful nan past to constitute contented for my sites. I’ve besides tried retired platforms for illustration People Per Hour and Upwork for individual articles, and to beryllium honest, it’s ever ended up being a batch of activity connected my end.

Even erstwhile nan contented itself has been good, I person ever spent a batch of clip optimizing and editing nan contented until it meets nan standards I americium looking for.

So I was really excited to effort retired a genuinely ‘hands-off’ contented service.

What Does The BrandBuilders Content Service Include?

Brand Builders Premium Content work includes:

Done-for-you keyword research

All contented is optimized utilizing Frase (check retired our Frase review here)

Full editing process

Premium banal photos

Perfect on-page SEO

Uploaded for you

All of nan contented produced by nan Brand Builders squad is written by existent writers from nan crushed up, truthful you tin beryllium judge you won’t beryllium getting spun aliases re-written content. This is ever a interest of excavation erstwhile utilizing writers from Upwork.

I chose to divided nan 6,000 words of contented into 3 articles. Although BrandBuilders tin do nan keyword investigation arsenic portion of nan package, I chose to supply my ain keywords connected this occasion, arsenic these keywords person been waiting connected my database for a while. For context, I will people these articles connected my interior creation blog, Emily May Design, which is my passion project.

These are my keywords and really I divided nan connection count.

Article type: Info. Keyword: Marble vs Quartz - 1400 words

- 1400 words Article type: Listicle. Keyword: Best Interior Design Blogs - 2300 words

- 2300 words Article type: Buying Guide. Keyword: Best Paint Sprayer for Furniture - 2300 words

So this should springiness you a bully thought of nan type of contented BrandBuilders tin create successful a assortment of different styles.

Content Quality

I was pleasantly amazed by nan value of nan content. Each article was assigned to a different writer, and though their penning styles were somewhat different, they each tried to sound for illustration me.

Here’s a unrecorded illustration of 1 of nan articles BrandBuilders created for me: The Best Paint Sprayers for Furniture.

This article was my favorite. I could show nan writer had publication my blog and worked difficult to lucifer my penning style, truthful I’ll decidedly petition to usage her again if I request immoderate akin articles successful nan future.

I besides loved really she provided useful proposal to nan readers alternatively than conscionable re-hashing nan merchandise description, for illustration you spot successful galore merchandise reviews.

As good arsenic a merchandise photograph for each point successful nan review, this article besides included a manner photograph for nan featured image, which was a bully touch.

Each article I received included 2 aliases 3 internal links to different applicable contented connected my site. I was happy pinch each these and didn’t request to make immoderate changes.

I did make immoderate mini tweaks to nan preamble of 1 of nan different articles, chiefly to make it sound a small much for illustration me. But overall, I was very happy pinch nan value of nan content. I will decidedly beryllium utilizing Brand Builders successful nan future.

Optimization

BrandBuilders uses Frase to guarantee that each portion of contented has nan champion imaginable chance of ranking.

After signing up to BrandBuilders, I was sent a Google spreadsheet pinch nan specifications of my contented on pinch a nexus to a Frase document. It was awesome to beryllium capable to spot pinch my ain eyes really optimized each portion of contented was and really it stacks up against nan competition.

Two of nan articles I received were optimized to 78% and 81%, which I was very happy with. We ever purpose for a Surfer people of complete 80% present astatine Niche Pursuits, and I usually usage MarketMuse for contented connected my ain sites.

The 3rd article was only optimized to 63%, which I was a small disappointed with. I ran this done my ain MarketMuse relationship and made immoderate changes to bring nan people up.

Turnaround Time

The turnaround clip was beautiful good. I received nan first article aft 3 moving days and received each 3 articles wrong nan week. I was happy pinch nan turnaround time, particularly considering that this included nan editing process.

Since I had requested to upload nan articles myself, they sent maine nan images separately successful a zip record a mates of days aft I received nan articles.

The full process took astir 8 moving days, which I thought was great.

Customer Service

The customer work was excellent! The Brand Builders customer area is ace easy to use, and erstwhile I had ordered my content, I could spot nan advancement of my task successful nan dashboard.

Khaled from BrandBuilders was very responsive and ever answered my emails quickly erstwhile I had questions. He besides sent maine a nexus to a Google Sheet, which allowed maine to spot nan advancement of my articles, who they were assigned to, nan Frase data, and moreover comments from nan editor. This was very reassuring, arsenic I could virtually spot each measurement of nan process.

Brand Builders Content Service Review: The Pros and Cons

As pinch everything, moving pinch a ‘Done-for-you’ contented work will person its upsides and downsides. Here are immoderate of nan pros and cons I noticed during my acquisition pinch Brand Builders.

Pricing

The pricing for Premium Content starts astatine $180 for 2,000 words. That’s $0.09 per word.

You besides person nan action to subscribe for 3 months astatine a full costs of $480, which gives you 2,000 words per month, bringing nan value down to $0.08/word.

BrandBuilders besides offers an unlimited revisions guarantee, truthful if you’re not happy pinch nan content, you tin petition arsenic galore revisions arsenic you want to get it right.

Who is BrandBuilders’ Content Service Best Suited To?

This done-for-you contented work is perfect for niche tract owners, bloggers, and online business owners who want high-quality contented that’s designed to rank without nan hassle.

Because BrandBuilders offers a wholly hands-off service, erstwhile you person ordered a contented package, you tin attraction connected different areas of your business while they return attraction of nan full contented process.

Other Services from BrandBuilders

As good arsenic providing premium contented packages, BrandBuilders besides connection a scope of different services, including:

Managed website services : Full website guidance for arsenic small arsenic $1,500 per month

: Full website guidance for arsenic small arsenic $1,500 per month Backlinks : White-hat impermanent station nexus building starting from $80 per link

: White-hat impermanent station nexus building starting from $80 per link Pre-made connection sites : Fully indexed sites that are fresh to commencement making money

: Fully indexed sites that are fresh to commencement making money Custom connection sites : The squad astatine BrandBuilders will move your niche tract thought into a money-making website

: The squad astatine BrandBuilders will move your niche tract thought into a money-making website WordPress velocity optimization

Amazon Associates tract audit: From $120 per site

So immoderate your needs, you tin negociate everything from your BrandBuilders dashboard.

You tin besides cheque retired our different BrandBuilders Review if you want to find retired much astir buying a done-for-you connection site.

The Verdict

So… is nan BrandBuilders premium contented work worthy nan money?

Yes!

Although BrandBuilders is simply a small much costly than immoderate competitors successful nan blog guidance services space, it offers awesome worth to anyone looking for a hands-off solution to outsourcing their content.

It useful retired astatine astir $80 for 1,000 words, but erstwhile you see nan costs of paying a freelance writer, an editor, a subscription to Frase aliases Surfer, and nan value of premium banal photos, it’s really fantabulous value. Plus, it’s wholly hands-off, truthful it tin prevention you hours of clip (and stress!) each week uploading and optimizing your content.

How to Order Content from Brand Builders

Ordering a contented package from BrandBuilders is refreshingly easy. All you request to do is take nan package you want, prime immoderate add-ons you want to acquisition (such arsenic nexus building), and you tin salary via PayPal aliases slope transfer.

Once you’ve done this, you will beryllium taken to nan customer portal, wherever you tin capable retired much details. If you want to take your ain keywords, you tin adhd them here. You tin besides prime nan types of contented you want them to create and adhd immoderate notes for nan contented team.