Brandon Miller hits 18 points but his Charlotte Hornets Summer League debut ends in defeat

By Tyrell Feaster For Dailymail.Com

Published: 04:21 BST, 4 July 2023 | Updated: 05:33 BST, 4 July 2023

Charlotte Hornets rookie guardant and 2023 No. 2 wide draught prime Brandon Miller made his NBA Summer League debut connected Monday successful a 98-77 blowout astatine nan hands of nan San Antonio Spurs.

Taking to nan tribunal successful pinkish sneakers, Miller sewage disconnected to a slow commencement successful his first sensation of NBA action arsenic he changeable 1-6 successful nan first half of nan crippled and recorded six fouls.

Luckily for Miller, players successful nan summertime convention are allowed 10 fouls earlier being disqualified.

His capacity was not excessively bleak wide though. The erstwhile Alabama Crimson Tide prima recovered his changeable later on, albeit erstwhile nan crippled was good retired of reach, successful bid to prevention his stat line.

Miller vanished nan crippled pinch a team-high 18 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and was capable to sprout 5-11 from nan field. He besides recorded six turnovers.

Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller made his NBA Summer League debut connected Monday

Miller made a tense commencement but recovered good and changeable a team-high full of 18 points

There were immoderate awesome three-pointers successful Miller's 18 points, arsenic good as 3 assists

Miller took to nan tribunal successful pinkish sneakers pinch each eyes connected his first quality for nan Hornets

He besides recorded respective highlights which included sending his defender to nan crushed arsenic he fought done a foul drove to nan handbasket for to person a lay-up, on pinch hitting a mates 3 pointers from heavy capable to make moreover Stephen Curry proud.

Well earlier his up-and-down Summer League debut Miller had immoderate words for Hornets fans aft respective videos of Charlotte fans booing erstwhile he was announced arsenic their selection went viral connected societal media.

It comes from his alleged domiciled successful a execution successful Tuscaloosa earlier this year.

Tuscaloosa constabulary testified that Miller delivered a handgun to teammate Darius Miles, which was yet utilized by different man, Michael Lynn Davis, to termination nan woman.

While Miles and Davis stay successful jailhouse awaiting way connected superior execution charges, Miller has not been arrested successful nan case. His lawyer says he ne'er handled nan firearm and did not person immoderate thought that nan shooting would return place.

Miller's coach, Nate Oats, said it was a lawsuit of 'wrong spot, incorrect time.'

Miller has vowed to triumph nan boo boys over.

'​​To nan ones who are booing, I'll conscionable fto you cognize we're gonna get a batch of wins this year, definitely,' Miller told Charlotte Sports Live.

Not each Hornets fans is pleased pinch MIller's presence aft alleged links to a execution case

Miller was selected No. 2 wide aft being selected by nan Hornets aft staring astatine Alabama

Fellow Hornets first information prime Nick Smith Jr. besides made his NBA Summer League debut

'We're gonna effort to clasp up that large trophy astatine nan end. I'm conscionable gonna person a batch of winners astir me.'

Miller had made a akin committedness is different interview, vowing to Hornets supporters that they would witnesser their squad clinching nan title title astatine nan end.

'I spot nan Charlotte Hornets successful nan NBA Finals adjacent year. Hopefully, we'll get that large trophy astatine nan end,' Miller said to WCNC's Ashley Stroehlein.

'My connection to Charlotte Hornets fans would beryllium that y'all will spot america astatine nan extremity of nan twelvemonth holding that large trophy up,' Miller later said.

Fellow Hornets first information prime Nick Smith Jr. besides made his Summer League debut successful nan contest. The defender whom Charlotte selected pinch nan No. 27 wide prime vanished nan crippled pinch 12 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists.

San Antonio's prized No. 1 wide prime Victor Wembanyama did not suit up and is not expected to return nan tribunal until nan Las Vegas Summer League later on successful nan month.