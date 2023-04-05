Issued on: 05/04/2023 - 16:46Modified: 05/04/2023 - 22:08

A 25-year-old man burst into a preschool successful confederate Brazil and killed 4 children pinch a hatchet-like limb Wednesday earlier turning himself successful to police, an onslaught President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned arsenic "monstrous".

The attacker, who jumped a wall to get inside, besides wounded 4 different children astatine nan backstage preschool, known arsenic nan Good Shepherd Center, successful nan metropolis of Blumenau, said constabulary and authorities officials successful Brazil's authorities of Santa Catarina.

He past rode a motorcycle to a authorities constabulary position and handed himself in, constabulary said.

Dozens of group gathered extracurricular nan preschool, whose outer wall is covered successful agleam paintings of children and butterflies. Emergency workers and constabulary had group up a information cordon, and were only allowing parents inside.

One genitor extracurricular was Bruno Bridi, nan grief-stricken begetter of five-year-old Bernardo, who was killed. He told journalists really Bernardo and a friend had been hopping for illustration bunnies erstwhile he dropped him disconnected astatine schoolhouse successful nan morning.

"I conscionable convey God for each infinitesimal I spent pinch my son," he said done tears.

Brazilian media carried images of mini bodies covered successful achromatic sheets connected nan preschool's playground, and a sobbing mother leaving nan building carrying her son, who survived nan ordeal.

Andre Nazario, whose woman useful astatine nan school, said she had described a horrific segment erstwhile he said pinch her.

"She said that aft nan feline left, she went to nan playground and saw nan (victims). She tried to do CPR connected 1 of them, apparently, but it didn't work. She was successful a authorities of shock," he told journalists.

Map of Brazil showing Blumenau, successful nan confederate authorities of Santa Catarina © Gustavo Izus, AFP

The attacker chiefly struck his victims successful nan head, emergency charismatic Diogo de Souza Clarindo told journalists.

He killed 3 boys and 1 girl, who were betwixt 5 and 7 years old, Clarindo said.

The wounded children – 2 girls, some aged five, and 2 boys, ages 3 and 5 – were successful unchangeable condition, said nan infirmary treating them.

'He went to kill'

Authorities identified nan attacker arsenic Luiz Henrique de Lima, a Santa Catarina resident pinch astatine slightest 4 anterior arrests, including for stabbing his step-father.

He acted alone, constabulary main Ulisses Gabriel told a news conference, ruling retired a "coordinated" attack.

A coach astatine nan preschool, Simone Aparecida Camargo, described hiding respective children successful a bath arsenic nan attacker killed his victims connected nan playground.

"He went to nan playground to kill," she told news tract Metropoles.

Blumenau, a usually quiet metropolis of 360,000 people, canceled schoolhouse and Easter Sunday celebrations, declaring 30 days of mourning.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned nan attack.

"There is nary greater symptom than a family that loses children aliases grandchildren, moreover much truthful erstwhile it is successful an enactment of unit against guiltless and defenseless children," he wrote connected Twitter.

Não há dor maior que a de uma família que perde seus filhos ou netos, ainda mais em um ato de violência contra crianças inocentes e indefesas. Meus sentimentos e preces para arsenic famílias das vítimas e comunidade de Blumenau diante da monstruosidade ocorrida na creche Bom Pastor. — Lula (@LulaOficial) April 5, 2023 — Lula (@LulaOficial) April 5, 2023

"My thoughts and prayers are pinch nan victims' families and nan organization of Blumenau successful nan look of this monstrous attack."

Repeat tragedies

Violence successful schools has been expanding successful Brazil successful caller years.

Last week, a 13-year-old boy killed a coach successful a weapon onslaught astatine a schoolhouse successful Sao Paulo.

A 16-year-old shooter past November besides killed 4 group and wounded much than 10 others successful copy attacks connected 2 schools successful nan southeastern metropolis of Aracruz, successful Espirito Santo state.

A female carries a kid extracurricular nan preschool wherever nan onslaught occurred, successful this photograph released by NSC Total © Patrick Rodrigues, NSC Total via AFP

The country's deadliest schoolhouse shooting near 12 children dormant successful 2011, erstwhile a man opened occurrence astatine his erstwhile simple schoolhouse successful nan Rio de Janeiro suburb of Realengo, past killed himself.

There person besides been a bid of cases of deadly unit astatine preschools.

In 2017, a defender astatine a preschool successful nan southeastern municipality of Janauba doused a group of children and himself successful intoxicant and group them connected fire, sidesplitting 9 children and a coach and leaving astir 40 wounded.

Authorities said nan man, who besides died, suffered from "mental problems."

In 2021, an 18-year-old man killed 3 young children and 2 labor successful a weapon onslaught connected a preschool successful nan municipality of Saudades, Santa Catarina, nan aforesaid authorities wherever Wednesday's onslaught occurred.

