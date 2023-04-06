Brazilian president proposes Ukraine cede Crimea to Russia to stop the war

4 hours ago
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has projected that Ukraine cede nan Crimean peninsula to Russia to put an extremity to nan war.

Source: Le Figaro, citing Lula da Silva during a property convention successful Brazil connected 6 April

Quote from Lula da Silva: "[Russian President Vladimir Putin] cannot seizure nan territory of Ukraine. Perhaps we tin talk Crimea. But he has to deliberation astir his penetration […] But neither tin Zelenskyy get everything he wants [...] The world needs bid [...] We must find a solution."

Background:

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a video call pinch Brazilian leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to talk nan implementation of Ukraine’s Peace Formula. Zelenskyy thanked Brazil for its support for Ukraine’s solution connected bid and nan country’s territorial integrity. The 2 leaders besides discussed negotiated efforts that mightiness put an extremity to Russian aggression and bring bid to Ukraine and nan remainder of nan world.

  • In April, Andrii Sybiha, an advisor to President Zelenskyy, told nan Financial Times that Ukraine was prepared to discuss Crimea’s future pinch Russia if nan Ukrainian Armed Forces scope nan separator of nan Russian-occupied peninsula.

  • Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to nan Head of nan Office of nan President of Ukraine, said that Ukraine would make no territorial concessions to Russia and would not discuss pinch Russia connected nan destiny of occupied Crimea.

