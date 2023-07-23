Breaking down Chip Kelly's QB history in the college and pro ranks

Chip Kelly faces a conundrum erstwhile it comes to picking his starting backmost for UCLA’s play opener against Coastal Carolina connected Sept. 2 astatine nan Rose Bowl.

Does he spell pinch redshirt inferior Ethan Garbers, who has a monolithic separator successful acquisition and showed bully bid of nan discourtesy successful outpouring practice, aliases Dante Moore, nan Bruins’ first five-star freshman since Josh Rosen successful 2015?

Kelly’s past backmost picks mightiness supply immoderate insight.

OREGON

2009 — Having started 10 games nan erstwhile season, inferior Jeremiah Masoli was an easy prime arsenic nan starter successful Kelly’s debut arsenic nan Oregon coach. Despite an epic dud successful nan play opener against Boise State, Masoli yet led nan Ducks to their first Rose Bowl since 1994.

2010 — After a tumultuous offseason successful which Masoli was suspended and later dismissed from nan team, sophomore Darron Thomas edged elder Nate Costa for nan starting job. Thomas guided nan Ducks to nan Bowl Championship Series title game, wherever they mislaid to Auburn connected a last-second section goal.

2011 — Thomas returned to lead Oregon to a 3rd consecutive Pac-12 title and its first Rose Bowl triumph since 1917 while mounting a single-season schoolhouse grounds pinch 33 touchdown passes.

2012 — With Thomas having departed for nan NFL draft, Kelly went pinch redshirt freshman Marcus Mariota arsenic his starter complete sophomore Bryan Bennett successful thing of a surprise. Mariota rewarded Kelly by helping nan Ducks spell 12-1, including a triumph complete Kansas State successful nan Fiesta Bowl. Two years later, Mariota won nan Heisman Trophy.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

2013 — Veteran Michael Vick hit retired second-year backmost Nick Foles and rookie Matt Barkley to go Philadelphia’s starter successful Kelly’s first crippled arsenic an NFL coach. But an wounded to Vick opened nan doorway for Foles to commencement 10 of nan past 11 games while helping nan Eagles triumph nan NFC East title.

2014 — Foles kept nan starting occupation until getting wounded successful nan eighth game, allowing Mark Sanchez to presume that domiciled for nan remainder of nan season.

2015 — Kelly’s determination to waste and acquisition Foles for Sam Bradford aft assuming bid of roster guidance backfired erstwhile nan Eagles mislaid 5 of their first 9 games earlier Bradford was sidelined by a enarthrosis injury. Bradford returned aft a two-game absence, but nan Eagles couldn’t propulsion retired of their spiral and Kelly was fired earlier nan last game.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

2016 — During Kelly’s only play successful San Francisco, Blaine Gabbert hit retired Colin Kaepernick to commencement nan opener and helped nan 49ers hit nan Rams, 28-0, successful their first crippled backmost successful Los Angeles. But Kelly pivoted aft Gabbert played abysmally complete nan four-game losing streak that followed, going pinch Kaepernick complete nan last 11 games (10 of them losses).

UCLA

2018 — A conflict of contrasts went successful favour of nan seasoned erstwhile Kelly chose postgraduate transportation Wilton Speight to beryllium his first UCLA starting backmost complete freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson, 1 of nan champion dual-threat prospects successful nan country. Speight lasted only into nan 2nd 4th of nan opener against Cincinnati earlier going down pinch a backmost injury. Thompson-Robinson remained nan starter until Speight returned later successful nan season.

2019-22 — Kelly stuck pinch Thompson-Robinson done each nan highs (accounting for a record-setting six touchdowns against USC successful 2021) and lows (two turnovers against Colorado successful nan 2020 opener) while allowing him to decorativeness his five-year profession pinch a school-record 10,710 passing yards.