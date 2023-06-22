BREAKING | Patrice Motsepe steps in to resolve Banyana Banyana crisis

Patrice Motsepe is stepping successful to thief lick nan South African Football Association’s (Safa) Banyana Banyana crisis.

The 11th hr involution intends Banyana will time off connected clip for nan Fifa Women’s World Cup successful New Zealand and Australia connected Wednesday and Thursday.

While TimesLIVE does not person nan specifications connected really Confederation of African Football president, Mamelodi Sundowns proprietor and mining magnate Motsepe will assist, his involution is expected to beryllium financial.

A root pinch friendly knowledge of nan business said nan afloat specifications are expected to beryllium announced astatine a property convention successful Sandton connected Wednesday astatine 11am.

Motsepe is believed to person been portion of a situation gathering pinch Safa and nan Banyana players to travel to a resolution.

This will bring to an extremity an impasse betwixt Safa and Banyana complete respective contractual issues and unhappiness by nan squad complete nan value of their build-up opponents successful nan build-up to nan World Cup.

This is simply a processing story.

