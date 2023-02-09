Brennanstown Standing Stone in Dublin, Ireland

Ireland is simply a state that is rich | successful history and traditions.

Its glorious past is still being rediscovered, arsenic galore singular monuments and historical remains are being fixed caller life. One illustration of this is nan Brennanstown Standing Stone, which is situated successful nan mediate of a modern lodging subdivision successful Cabinteely, adjacent Dublin.

Rediscovered during immoderate renewal useful successful nan area, nan chromatic was moved 656 feet (200 meters) eastbound of its original location earlier being re-erected. It is made of granite and has a quadrate shape.

It still has nan aforesaid original NE-SW orientation. The building was discovered and put into a mini pit and supported by mini packing stones. It was excavated by Judith Carroll up of nan building work. Nearby, immoderate cremated quality bony fragments were discovered.

Source Atlasobscura

