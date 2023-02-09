Brent Spiner Wants A Star Trek Spin-Off Series About Data's Creator Noonian Soong

As of this writing, character Vaughn Armstrong still holds nan grounds for nan astir number of characters passim "Star Trek." Jeffrey Combs technically mightiness person Armstrong beat, but that's only if you count aggregate identical clones arsenic abstracted roles.

Of nan main cast, however, Brent Spiner presently holds nan grounds for playing nan top number of characters. Apart from his cardinal domiciled arsenic nan android Data connected "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Spiner besides played his ain evil copy brother, Lore, a Data prototype named B-4 (in "Star Trek: Nemesis"), and nan androids' creator Dr. Noonien Soong. On "Star Trek: Enterprise," he played Dr. Arik Soong, an ancestor of Noonien, who was a villain keen connected eugenics. In "Star Trek: Picard," he played an moreover much distant ancestor Dr. Adam Soong, who lived successful nan twelvemonth 2024. In some nan first and 3rd seasons of "Picard," he besides played Dr. Altan Soong, Noonien's biologic son. That's 7 roles successful all.

This number doesn't count nan "Next Generation" section "A Fistful of Datas" wherein a holodeck malfunction transformed nan organization of an full artificially created Old West municipality into Data. In that episode, Spiner played astatine slightest 4 further characters.

Spiner precocious returned to "Picard" to play an amalgam character. It turns retired that Altan created an android that contains nan encephalon of Data, Lore, Dr. Soong, B-4, and moreover Data's girl Lal. Spiner, who has been ambivalent astir playing Data successful nan past, intelligibly welcomed nan acting situation of playing truthful galore characters astatine once.

In a caller question and reply pinch Comics Beat, Spiner, now 74, floated nan thought of playing Noonien again. His ideas are tantalizing.