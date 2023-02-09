Paramount
As of this writing, character Vaughn Armstrong still holds nan grounds for nan astir number of characters passim "Star Trek." Jeffrey Combs technically mightiness person Armstrong beat, but that's only if you count aggregate identical clones arsenic abstracted roles.
Of nan main cast, however, Brent Spiner presently holds nan grounds for playing nan top number of characters. Apart from his cardinal domiciled arsenic nan android Data connected "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Spiner besides played his ain evil copy brother, Lore, a Data prototype named B-4 (in "Star Trek: Nemesis"), and nan androids' creator Dr. Noonien Soong. On "Star Trek: Enterprise," he played Dr. Arik Soong, an ancestor of Noonien, who was a villain keen connected eugenics. In "Star Trek: Picard," he played an moreover much distant ancestor Dr. Adam Soong, who lived successful nan twelvemonth 2024. In some nan first and 3rd seasons of "Picard," he besides played Dr. Altan Soong, Noonien's biologic son. That's 7 roles successful all.
This number doesn't count nan "Next Generation" section "A Fistful of Datas" wherein a holodeck malfunction transformed nan organization of an full artificially created Old West municipality into Data. In that episode, Spiner played astatine slightest 4 further characters.
Spiner precocious returned to "Picard" to play an amalgam character. It turns retired that Altan created an android that contains nan encephalon of Data, Lore, Dr. Soong, B-4, and moreover Data's girl Lal. Spiner, who has been ambivalent astir playing Data successful nan past, intelligibly welcomed nan acting situation of playing truthful galore characters astatine once.
In a caller question and reply pinch Comics Beat, Spiner, now 74, floated nan thought of playing Noonien again. His ideas are tantalizing.
Often Wrong Soong
Paramount
At nan commencement of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Data had nary memories of his earliest days alive; he was discovered abandoned successful pieces connected a distant Federation outpost and reassembled by Federation scientists. His creator, Dr. Soong, was presumed dead, a truth confirmed by his relative Lore. By nan show's 4th season, Data and Lore would beryllium remotely summoned by Dr. Soong, now incredibly aged and eager to springiness Data an emotions chip; Data was incapable of emotion because of nan missing chip. Data, alternatively logically, asks Dr. Soong why he was created. They person a little speech astir really humans are fascinated by nan past and are eager to perpetuate into nan future. Having children, Soong argues, is simply a measurement of assuring immortality.
But small was revealed astir Soong's life and accuracy astatine large, though it was implied that he inherited his liking successful androids from respective erstwhile generations. The specifications of Noonien himself, however, person yet to beryllium explored. Brent Spiner suggested yet covering Soong's life successful a standalone "Star Trek" series. When asked if he'd moreover play each 7 of his characters astatine once, Spiner quipped:
"One tin only hope! It's precocious time, don't you think? I don't deliberation that's ever going to happen. I deliberation this one's arsenic adjacent arsenic you're going to get. You know, I deliberation I'm excessively aged — but I would for illustration to spot nan eventual Soong episode, aliases bid aliases miniseries. Just uncovering retired who this family is. Where they came from, really. Because you ever person to inquire yourself: "How did this feline get a Chinese past name? Who was he, really? Why are each iterations of him truthful into eugenics and creating cleanable species?"
Eugenics?
Trae Patton / Paramount+
As was iterated successful "Picard" and "Enterprise," nan Soong family was weirdly fixated connected "the cleanable being," and some Adam and Arik were eager to manipulate genetics to that end. Indeed, it was Arik's familial tinkering pinch Klingon DNA that caused them to much intimately lucifer humans for a fewer generations. That was nan in-canon excuse arsenic to why Klingons looked quality successful nan original "Star Trek" series, but why they had pronounced alien foreheads successful "Next Generation." Arik, erstwhile apprehended for his familial crimes, announced that a positronic being mightiness beryllium nan measurement to go, and that it would only return a fewer generations to make an android. The familial manipulation would besides explicate why aggregate generations crossed nan hundreds of years each hap to look precisely for illustration Brent Spiner.
It was ne'er explained, however, why nan Soongs started connected that way nan statesman with. Spiner wanted to look astatine that much closely.
While Spiner intelligibly has a knack for playing aggregate characters successful a segment — aliases possibly nan scripts he was handed allowed him that opportunity — he did opportunity that he wouldn't needfully want to play Dr. Soong successful a spinoff series. "It's a really intriguing communicative of a family," he said. "It could moreover beryllium told without me. There could beryllium different actors who do it."
Not only would this let Spiner's acting bequest to proceed successful "Star Trek" for perpetuity, but it would let other, newer performers to measurement in. Also, seeing arsenic really nan androids are fundamentally immortal, but quality actors are not, shunting Data's encephalon into caller bodies would make consciousness successful canon.
Just astir thing tin beryllium explored successful "Trek" correct now — location are six shows astatine once! — truthful why not a Soong miniseries?