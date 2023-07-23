Brian Harman unstoppable in drama-free British Open win at Hoylake

HOYLAKE, England — Brian Harman turned backmost each situation successful nan British Open, from large names to bad weather, and took his spot among awesome champions Sunday pinch a triumph that was ne'er earnestly successful uncertainty astatine Royal Liverpool.

Harman doubly responded to a uncommon bogey pinch back-to-back birdies, leaving everyone other playing for second. He closed pinch a 1-under 70, making an 8-foot par putt connected nan past spread for a six-shot victory.

At property 36, he is nan oldest first-time awesome victor since Sergio Garcia was 37 erstwhile he won nan Masters successful 2017.

That wasn’t a surprise. Not galore would person seen this coming astatine nan commencement of nan week. Harman had gone 167 tournaments complete six years since his past triumph successful nan 2017 Wells Fargo Championship. This is only his 3rd title successful his 12 years connected nan PGA Tour.

And past nan avid outdoorsman made winning golf’s oldest title look arsenic easy arsenic shooting food successful a barrel.

Masters champion Jon Rahm birdied his past spread for a 70 to make it a four-way necktie for 2nd pinch Tom Kim (67), Sepp Straka (69) and Jason Day (69).

That turned retired to beryllium nan B-flight.

Harman took nan lead connected Friday greeting pinch nan 2nd of 4 consecutive birdies early successful nan 2nd round. He ne'er trailed complete nan last 51 holes, starring by 5 shots aft nan 2nd information and 5 shots aft nan 3rd round.

There was 1 anxious infinitesimal early connected Sunday successful a dependable rain. Harman deed his thrust into a gorse bush near of nan fairway connected nan par-5 5th spread and had to return a punishment drop. It led to his 2nd bogey of nan round.

Rahm, playing successful nan group ahead, looked to get 1 of those breaks that autumn to awesome winners. His thrust had landed betwixt bushes, allowing for a changeable conscionable short of nan greenish and a birdie.

The lead was down to 3 shots. The rainfall wasn’t stopping. The remainder of nan links, on pinch nan unit that comes pinch Sunday astatine a major, was still up of him.

Harman drained a 15-foot birdie putt connected nan par-3 sixth, a 25-foot birdie putt connected nan adjacent spread and he was connected his way.