Brilliant Bas de Leede scores ton, takes five-for to ensure Netherlands' entry into ICC World Cup

An inspirational Netherlands scripted an unthinkable come-from-behind fairytale, riding connected all-rounder Bas de Leede's individual brilliance arsenic they hit Scotland by 4 wickets to subordinate Sri Lanka arsenic nan 2nd qualifying squad for nan ICC World Cup successful India, starting October 5.

Needing 278 wrong 44 overs to qualify, De Leede's power-packed 123 disconnected 92 balls pinch thief of 7 fours and 5 sixes and his 113-run sixth-wicket guidelines successful conscionable 11.3 overs pinch Saqib Zulfiqar (33 not out) helped Netherlands to suffice successful conscionable 42.5 overs.

This is nan 5th clip that nan Netherlands person qualified for nan 50-over world event, having played successful nan 1996, 2003, 2007 and 2011 editions.

"Little spot mislaid for words. I thought what Bas de Leede and Saqib Zulfiqar did successful nan past 10 overs was unbelievable to watch," an affectional Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards said aft nan match.

"This group is conscionable incredible. We put successful nan difficult activity and nan guys conscionable bask everyone's success. We had a different match-winner successful each game. It's a beautiful awesome feeling. It was conscionable unbelievable batting by Leede and Saqib successful nan end," nan skipper added.

Call it a coincidence, Bas's begetter Tim de Leede was an important personnel of nan Netherlands squad during nan first 3 of those world tournaments.

Even though Scotland (+0.102) and Zimbabwe (-0.099) besides vanished pinch six points, Netherlands, by kindness of this win, leapfrogged them to scope a nett run-rate of +0.230.

They will play Sri Lanka successful nan last but that lucifer is of hardly immoderate consequence isolated from deciding who will decorativeness arsenic Qualifier 1 and which squad ends pinch Qualifier 2 classification.

Scotland, who looked favourites to gain nan 2nd spot down Sri Lanka for nan tourney proper, scored 277 for 9 courtesy a good 106 disconnected 111 balls by their champion subordinate Brendon McMullen and his 137-run guidelines for nan 4th wicket pinch skipper Richie Berrington (64).

Right-arm mean pacer De Leede saved his champion capacity for his 30th ODI arsenic he grabbed a maiden five-wicket haul -- 5/52 to restrict Scotland to nether 300.

Then during nan chase, he came erstwhile nan 15th complete was nearing its extremity and by nan clip he left, nan Netherlands were connected nan brink of triumph needing only 3 runs.

A batch of in installments should besides spell to Indian-origin opener Vikramjit Singh (40), who provided a dependable commencement and Saqib Zulfiqar (33 disconnected 32 balls), who gave superb support to de Leede successful their whirlwind 113-run guidelines for nan sixth wicket successful conscionable 11.3 overs.

The qualifier successful Zimbabwe this twelvemonth has been a intimately contested 1 pinch only Sri Lanka looking for illustration a broadside successful a convention of its ain arsenic it asserted its supremacy passim nan tournament.

However among different teams, Zimbabwe looked bully till they faltered successful their last hurdle and past Scotland, pinch a acold amended nett run-rate than nan Netherlands, needed to guarantee that nan guidance do not transverse nan target successful 44 overs.

But nan Netherlands person punched supra their weight successful this tourney and they tied a mammoth people of 374 and past won successful nan Super Over against nan West Indies.

On nan day, they were little than 100 successful first 20 overs, having mislaid 3 wickets but De Leede played nan innings of his life to bring astir nan top time successful nan life of these existent harvest of cricketers.

"We had a look astatine nan targets, wherever we wanted to beryllium astatine nan halfway point. Maxy and Vikram group nan level for nan remainder of america to decorativeness it," De Leede said aft nan match.

"The complaint was 10 to 11 runs per over, truthful we had to spell to nan T20 mode, effort arsenic galore runs arsenic we could and spot wherever it would return us. It's amazing, can't picture nan feeling, it's going to beryllium 1 large statement tonight," he added.