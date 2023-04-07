Brit is arrested in 'human trafficking' raid at 'Flirt' bar in seedy Thai resort of Pattaya

By Chris Jewers For Mailonline

Published: 09:20 BST, 7 April 2023 | Updated: 09:20 BST, 7 April 2023

A British nationalist and a Thai female person been arrested connected suspicion of quality trafficking successful Thai 'Sin City' Pattaya.

Cops raided nan 'Flirt' barroom connected nan area's notorious Soi 6 roadworthy - packed pinch dozens of activity bars - adjacent to nan formation astatine astir 9pm connected April 5.

Footage from nan ambush shows dozens of young women being frogmarched into a constabulary motortruck and taken to nan section position to beryllium questioned.

Englishman William Reece and section female Jaranya Deeppair, 31, were detained by constabulary chiefs. The Brit was seen being led into nan constabulary position successful what appeared to beryllium handcuffs.

Officers said that apprehension warrants had been issued against nan British man connected April 4 for allegedly colluding to perpetrate quality trafficking.

A British nationalist and a Thai female person been arrested connected suspicion of quality trafficking successful Thai 'Sin City' Pattaya. Englishman William Reece and section female Jaranya Deeppair, 31, were detained by constabulary chiefs. The Brit was seen being led into nan constabulary position successful what appeared to beryllium handcuffs (pictured)

Cops raided nan 'Flirt' barroom connected nan area's notorious Soi 6 roadworthy - packed pinch dozens of activity bars - adjacent to nan formation astatine astir 9pm connected April 5. Pictured: Police officers are seen astatine nan bar

The charges subordinate to young women being ferried from poverty-stricken regions successful nan agrarian northeast of nan state to service visitors successful nan activity industry, wherever they are paid astir 1,500 Baht (35 GBP) for sex.

Police Colonel Thanapong Phothi, superintendent of nan Pattaya City Police Station, said: 'We made nan apprehension to build assurance successful Pattaya's image among tourists. We person invited nan store's labor to springiness their statements astatine nan station.'

The accused were remanded successful constabulary custody arsenic they await further ineligible proceedings.

Cops said they raided nan shop but did not find immoderate forbidden substances.

The labor wrong were besides each supra 18-years-old, nan ineligible property for moving arsenic prostitutes successful nan country.

The barroom is believed to beryllium owned by 'Nightwish Group', which is believed to beryllium tally by a British ex-pat.

A website connected to nan group says it was founded successful 2012 pinch a azygous bar, and has since grown into a institution that employs complete 500 people, pinch 27 bars.

Military apical brass from Bangkok person been trying for respective years to cleanable up Pattaya, dubbed nan 'sex capital' of nan world.

Pictured: A young women holds up a statement of shots successful a image connected nan bar's Instagram page

Pictured: Police officers are seen searching nan barroom during nan ambush connected April 5

Footage from nan ambush shows dozens of young women being frogmarched into a constabulary motortruck and taken to nan section position to beryllium questioned. Pictured: A constabulary serviceman speaks to women wrong nan barroom arsenic it is raided connected April 5

They are battling to footwear retired severely behaving Brits and Aussies, and move nan region into a family-friendly edifice to pat into lucrative family markets successful China, India and Russia.

However, they look an uphill struggle against its entrenched 24-hour activity manufacture and endemic corruption that allows it to proceed unabated.

The bars - galore of which are tally by British ex-pats and usability arsenic shop windows for prostitutes - on pinch massage parlours and thoroughfare workers are besides a lucrative portion of nan tourism industry.

Before nan pandemic, nan manufacture accounted for 21 percent of Thailand's yearly GDP, generating 1.8 trillion baht (52.3 cardinal USD) successful revenue.