Britain's Got Talent FIRST LOOK: Comedian shocks judges as he pulls off poses while seemingly NAKED

The Britain's Got Talent judges were near howling pinch laughter astatine a comedian's capacity successful a first look glimpse astatine Saturday's episode.

The 16th bid of nan ITV talent show kicked disconnected past play pinch a caller batch of hopefuls mounting retired to impress judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and newcomer Bruno Tonioli.

But nan judges whitethorn person sewage much than they bargained for erstwhile drama act Tonikaku (Toni) walked onto nan shape arsenic he pulled disconnected a number of nosy poses while seemingly stark naked.

The BGT judges and assemblage were initially confused erstwhile Toni, who donned a brace of peach and achromatic pants, announced he was to showcase a action of 'naked' poses.

After revealing he was astatine first going to show a 'football subordinate naked pose', everyone watched connected tenterhooks arsenic Toni pretended to dribble an invisible shot while funky euphony played successful nan background.

Loving it: The Britain's Got Talent judges were near howling pinch laughter astatine a comedian's capacity successful a first look glimpse astatine Saturday's episode

Ooh I say! the judges whitethorn person sewage much than they bargained for erstwhile drama enactment Tonikaku (Toni) walked onto nan shape arsenic he pulled disconnected a number of nosy poses while seemingly stark naked

He past pretended to footwear nan shot and positioned himself truthful that his limb wholly obscured his pants, giving nan illusion of him being naked.

As everyone roared pinch laughter astatine nan pose, Toni was past speedy to reassure everyone he was keeping things PG, remarking: 'Don't worry, I'm wearing....pants!'

His 2nd airs was that of a 'naked equine racer', pinch Toni mimicking racing movements earlier bending complete for illustration he was mounting a horse, pinch his belly past hiding his pants.

At this, Alesha, Amanda and Bruno jumped retired of their seats arsenic they laughed astatine Toni's act, pinch nan funnyman speedy to punctual everyone that he was so 'wearing pants!'

The 3rd airs saw nan drama prima transmission his soul James Bond arsenic he rolled crossed nan level earlier finishing successful nan spy's classical weapon pointing airs - pinch Toni's colourful pants erstwhile again hidden from view.

His quirky capacity surely went down good pinch everyone, pinch Ant McPartlin quipping: 'I emotion it truthful much!' while Alesha branded it 'genius!'

However, Toni's capacity wasn't nan only show of soma astounding nan judges during nan latest harvest of auditions.

A 2nd teaser glimpse of nan show sees act Forbidden Circus of Men show nan judges that they’re a magic act, however, erstwhile they invited Amanda and Bruno connected stage, it soon became evident that magic isn’t their only talent.

Intriguing: The BGT judges and assemblage were initially confused erstwhile Toni, who donned a brace of peach and achromatic pants, announced he was to showcase a action of 'naked' poses

Ta-dah! He past pretended to footwear nan shot and positioned himself truthful that his limb wholly obscured his pants, giving nan illusion of him being naked

Funny: As everyone roared pinch laughter astatine nan pose, Toni was past speedy to reassure everyone he was keeping things PG, remarking: 'Don't worry, I'm wearing....pants!'

Look astatine him go: The 3rd airs saw nan drama prima transmission his soul James Bond arsenic he rolled crossed nan level earlier finishing successful nan spy's classical weapon pointing pose

Amused: Simon and his chap judges were near successful stitches astatine Toni's performance

As 2 men unraveled a immense purple velvet expanse from a achromatic box, 1 of them asked: 'So judges, what was nan connection that was written connected the paper please?'

To which some Amanda and Bruno shout: 'Pony!'

However, alternatively of seeing a mini equine look connected shape arsenic they pulled down nan sheet, a hunky man past popped up who began to loop out R&B singer Ginuwine's 1996 deed Pony.

While some Bruno and Simon looked connected successful bewilderment, Alesha and nan female assemblage members began to cheer and laughter arsenic it became evident that this was successful truth a stripping act.

As nan euphony past amped up and nan man continued to singing nan sexy song, much men appeared connected shape wherever they proceeded propulsion disconnected immoderate risqué creation moves.

With nan sizzling capacity underway, big Declan Donnelly, seemingly unfamiliar pinch Ginuwine's hit, was seen asking backstage: 'Where's nan pony?'

Meanwhile, aft getting complete his first shock, Bruno seemed to beryllium alternatively enjoying himself arsenic he seductively swung his legs into nan aerial while watching nan act.

Things past amped up erstwhile nan hunky antheral dancers surrounded some Amanda and Bruno successful their chairs while flashing their ripped torsos.

Mysterious: A 2nd teaser glimpse of nan show sees enactment Forbidden Circus of Men show nan judges that they’re a magic act, however, erstwhile they induce Amanda and Bruno connected stage, it soon becomes evident that magic isn’t their only talent.

Not what it seems: As 2 men unraveled a immense purple velvet expanse from a achromatic box, 1 of them asked: 'So judges, what was nan connection that was written connected nan paper please?'

Oh hello! However, alternatively of seeing a mini equine look connected shape arsenic they pulled down nan sheet, a hunky man past popped up who began to loop retired R&B vocalist Ginuwine's 1996 deed Pony

Racy: As nan euphony past amped up and nan man continued to singing nan sexy song, much men appeared connected shape wherever they proceeded propulsion disconnected immoderate risqué creation moves

Loving life: Meanwhile, aft getting complete his first shock, Bruno seemed to beryllium alternatively enjoying himself arsenic he seductively swung his legs into nan aerial while watching nan act

Wow! The showstopping capacity ended pinch Forbidden Circus of Men past whipping disconnected their tops and trousers earlier posing successful their pants

While overmuch of nan men successful nan crowd shielded their eyes, nan women appeared to beryllium loving nan show arsenic they shouted and clapped distant while nan guys wowed pinch acrobatic moves and hep gyrations.

The showstopping capacity ended with Forbidden Circus of Men past whipping disconnected their tops and trousers earlier posing successful their pants.

Fans of nan show tin watch some theirs and Toni's afloat performances, positive nan different acts, connected this weekend's show.

Britain’s Got Talent continues connected Saturday astatine 8pm connected ITV1 and ITVX.