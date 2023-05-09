Britanniacoin’s Official Pre-release: introducing a unique vision for the future

London, United Kingdom, July 8th, 2023, Chainwire

Aptius Ltd, a British financial enterprise, has developed a caller cryptocurrency called BritanniaCoin which will beryllium disposable for pre-sale from June 18th onwards, up of its motorboat later this year. BritanniaCoin is simply a British-built blockchain that introduces real-world applications while honouring British taste heritage.

The pre-release contains 316,000 coins for sale, fixed astatine 6 USD per coin, successful honour of nan charismatic unification of England and Scotland successful 1707, 316 years ago. The pre-release presents an opportunity to acquisition BritanniaCoin earlier its motorboat connected exchanges astatine 8 USD per coin. BritanniaCoin is besides launching a package wallet for nan public, downloadable connected nan Apple App Store and Google Play. As portion of BritanniaCoin’s committedness to charitable causes, 10% of nan proceeds from nan pre-sale will beryllium donated to charity, arsenic listed connected nan BritanniaCoin website.

During its pre-sale this summer, BritanniaCoin intends to springiness distant 125,000 coins. BritanniaCoin is 100% self-funded and developed pinch nary silent partners, arsenic elaborate successful nan white paper. These initiatives purpose to foster an ecosystem that represents British values, integrates historical taste bequest pinch technological innovation, and supports charitable organizations specified arsenic Hearts of Gold to amended nan lives of susceptible people.

BritanniaCoin introduces a proprietary blockchain pinch zero fees and a 20% faster artifact confirmation clip than Bitcoin.

After nan 1st information pre-release for commercialized customers started successful September 2022, BritanniaCoin launched its ain bespoke hardware infrastructure. This hardware wallet platform intends to facilitate customer security, anonymity, and technological innovation. This exclusive hardware wallet is presently disposable to backstage investors and commercialized clients who get successful touch via their website. Moreover, nan imaginable of providing customers of nan planned NFT task pinch entree to hardware wallets successful nan early is thing that is presently being considered. Following nan completion of its 2nd shape ICO, BritanniaCoin intends to halfway its blockchain ecosystem, marque identity, and organization connected this hardware exertion basis.

BritanniaCoin pursues aggregate semipermanent goals, including expanding its organization and improving nan personification experience. In addition, BritanniaCoin has its ain British-themed NFT project that provides holders unsocial advantages, offering entree to airdrops, typical discounts, voting rights, an progressive domiciled successful selecting which kindness institutions to support and signature events, specified arsenic their caller pre-release statement held astatine nan East India Club.

In nan aftermath of nan ICO, BritanniaCoin intends to motorboat BritanniaPay, consisting of their package wallet compatible pinch iOS and Android and connected pinch nan company’s existent hardware wallet network. BritanniaPay is an innovative caller inaugural that prioritizes British brands and businesses by integrating blockchain exertion into its ain costs system. Users tin salary for their purchases astatine various UK and world retailers pinch BritanniaCoin alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum and different established cryptocurrencies.

BritanniaCoin unites a divers team, arsenic nan Co-founder and CEO Daniel M. Ashworth brings complete 5 years of acquisition successful nan cryptocurrency assemblage and co-founded Aptius successful 2018, a Crypto and Forex trading company. Co-founder and CTO Jonathan Peters has 10 years of programming experience, including blockchain architecture, web infrastructures, and algorithmic trading software. COO Demetri Georgiev has complete 10 years of acquisition successful logistics operations and supports nan project’s day-to-day operations. Events Manager Mark Turley has acquired complete 18 years of acquisition arranging intermezo events and manages nan project’s unsocial scope of events successful magnificent venues, specified arsenic nan East India club. Charities Co-ordinator Mary Johnston has complete 30 years of acquisition successful income and trading and is actively progressive successful Hearts of Gold, nan nominated charitable instauration supported by BritanninaCoin.

For much specifications astir BritanniaCoin, entree nan project’s website.

About BritanniaCoin

BritanniaCoin is simply a cryptocurrency that deploys real-world utilities developed by Aptius Ltd, a British financial organization. Available for pre-sale from June 18th, BritanniaCoin intends to observe British taste heritage.

Contact

Daniel M. Ashworth

Britanniacoin Ltd

[email protected]

