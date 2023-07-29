British Airways owner IAG sees record profits as air travel recovers

Image source, Reuters

By Faarea Masud Business reporter

The proprietor of British Airways has posted grounds half-year profits helped by higher fares and nan continued rebound successful recreation post-pandemic.

Airline group IAG reported operating profits of €1.3bn (£1.1bn) aft being boosted by a "strong" betterment successful leisure travel.

In nan aforesaid play past twelvemonth it had posted a nonaccomplishment of €446m.

IAG main Luis Gallego said nan group was aiming to beryllium backmost astatine pre-pandemic levels of request by nan extremity of year.

However, nan institution - which besides owns Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling - said that while location was nary motion of weakness successful guardant bookings astatine nan moment, it was "mindful of wider uncertainties" that could impact substance prices and user assurance successful nan months ahead.

IAG said formation capacity was backmost to 94% of pre-pandemic levels successful nan first half of nan year.

Fares were up by astir 9.5% connected average, and gross reached €13.6bn - an summation of astir 45% from a twelvemonth earlier.

IAG said it had seen a "strong leisure postulation recovery", adding premium leisure request "continued to execute very well".

"Customer request remains beardown crossed nan group, peculiarly for leisure travel, pinch astir 80% of rider gross for nan 3rd 4th already booked," said Mr Gallego.

"And our airlines person put successful spot plans to support operations during nan engaged summertime period."

However, IAG said that immoderate of its operations "are not wherever we would want them to beryllium and this is affecting our wide customer service".

It said French aerial postulation power strikes were affecting astir of its airlines, while world proviso concatenation issues were "reducing craft availability".