British boxers reveal reason for world championship boycott

11 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. British boxers reveal reason for world championship boycott

The squad cited nan determination to let Russia and Belarus to compete, arsenic good arsenic interest nan athletics whitethorn beryllium dropped from nan Olympics

The British boxing squad has confirmed that it won’t participate successful nan upcoming world championships successful Tashkent, Uzbekistan, astatine slightest partially because squads from Russia and Belarus will beryllium allowed to compete successful nan tournament.

GB Boxing issued a statement connected Tuesday, taking rumor pinch a ruling by nan International Boxing Association (IBA) to let teams from Russia and Belarus to compete nether their nationalist flags. That determination “contravenes” nan position of nan International Olympic Committee, which has called for world athletics federations to restrict Russian and Belarusian athletes to competing only arsenic neutral individuals, nan UK squad said.

“GB Boxing condemns nan Russian penetration of Ukraine and has solidarity pinch nan people, boxers, coaches and officials of Ukraine,” nan connection said. The squad added that its determination to skip nan world championships besides reflects “concerns astir nan early of boxing’s spot connected nan Olympic program.”

Russian cats slapped pinch sanctions

However, GB Boxing went connected to opportunity that it will beryllium competing successful upcoming tournaments successful Finland, Türkiye, and nan Czech Republic. The UK squad besides boycotted nan IBA-organized women’s world championships past period successful New Delhi. The men’s title is scheduled to tally from April 30 done May 14 successful Tashkent.

“GB Boxing is committed to delivering nan champion imaginable mentation for our boxers successful nan build-up to Paris 2024 and will proceed to activity pinch nationalist federations and tourney organizers to supply training and title opportunities successful beforehand of nan Olympic qualifying events that statesman successful June 2023 pinch nan European Games successful Poland,” nan connection said.

The IBA’s determination not to prohibition nan Russian and Belarusian teams has “put further region betwixt nan IBA and nan Olympic movement,” GB Boxing said. The squad added that nan IBA was already facing unit from nan IOC to resoluteness “significant, longstanding issues complete sporting integrity, governance, transparency and financial management” successful bid to “protect boxing’s spot connected nan Olympic program.”

The IBA was stripped of engagement successful nan 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and boxing was near disconnected nan first programme for nan 2028 Olympics successful Los Angeles, pending reforms ordered by nan IOC. The world amateur boxing assemblage welcomed an IOC monitoring squad astatine its women’s world championships past month, saying that oversight would verify its betterment efforts and thief guarantee its nickname by nan Olympic organizer up of Paris 2024.

More
Source Rt

Related Article

News24.com | BREAKING | Two bystanders shot dead in Benoni cash-in-transit heist

News24.com | BREAKING | Two bystanders shot dead in Benoni cash-in-transit heist

14 minutes ago
'I'd have loved to see Cassius with the U-23, not with Bafana'

'I'd have loved to see Cassius with the U-23, not with Bafana'

43 minutes ago
Trump charged: How the world reacted to his arrest

Trump charged: How the world reacted to his arrest

44 minutes ago
Israeli police storm iconic mosque (VIDEOS)

Israeli police storm iconic mosque (VIDEOS)

48 minutes ago
Energy state of emergency to be lifted on Wednesday

Energy state of emergency to be lifted on Wednesday

54 minutes ago
WATCH | Donald Trump's historical day of indictment in an American first

WATCH | Donald Trump's historical day of indictment in an American first

58 minutes ago

Popular Article

News24.com | Lions rise above off-field row to string together rip-roaring results: 'It's actually helped us'

News24.com | Lions rise above off-field row to string together rip-roaring results: 'It's actually helped us'

14 hours ago
James Gunn Gets Honest About Superhero Movie Fatigue

James Gunn Gets Honest About Superhero Movie Fatigue

15 hours ago
News24.com | Eskom exemption outcry: Cosatu warns of more state capture, Godongwana to brief Parliament

News24.com | Eskom exemption outcry: Cosatu warns of more state capture, Godongwana to brief Parliament

14 hours ago
News24.com | Cleaners at a Durban informal settlement say they use their own money to fix broken toilets

News24.com | Cleaners at a Durban informal settlement say they use their own money to fix broken toilets

14 hours ago
Komisi III Minta KPK Terus Gercep, Tangkap Oknum Pegawai Pajak dan Bea Cukai yang Punya Harta Jumbo

Komisi III Minta KPK Terus Gercep, Tangkap Oknum Pegawai Pajak dan Bea Cukai yang Punya Harta Jumbo

23 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.