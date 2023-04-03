The squad cited nan determination to let Russia and Belarus to compete, arsenic good arsenic interest nan athletics whitethorn beryllium dropped from nan Olympics

The British boxing squad has confirmed that it won’t participate successful nan upcoming world championships successful Tashkent, Uzbekistan, astatine slightest partially because squads from Russia and Belarus will beryllium allowed to compete successful nan tournament.

GB Boxing issued a statement connected Tuesday, taking rumor pinch a ruling by nan International Boxing Association (IBA) to let teams from Russia and Belarus to compete nether their nationalist flags. That determination “contravenes” nan position of nan International Olympic Committee, which has called for world athletics federations to restrict Russian and Belarusian athletes to competing only arsenic neutral individuals, nan UK squad said.

“GB Boxing condemns nan Russian penetration of Ukraine and has solidarity pinch nan people, boxers, coaches and officials of Ukraine,” nan connection said. The squad added that its determination to skip nan world championships besides reflects “concerns astir nan early of boxing’s spot connected nan Olympic program.”

However, GB Boxing went connected to opportunity that it will beryllium competing successful upcoming tournaments successful Finland, Türkiye, and nan Czech Republic. The UK squad besides boycotted nan IBA-organized women’s world championships past period successful New Delhi. The men’s title is scheduled to tally from April 30 done May 14 successful Tashkent.

“GB Boxing is committed to delivering nan champion imaginable mentation for our boxers successful nan build-up to Paris 2024 and will proceed to activity pinch nationalist federations and tourney organizers to supply training and title opportunities successful beforehand of nan Olympic qualifying events that statesman successful June 2023 pinch nan European Games successful Poland,” nan connection said.

The IBA’s determination not to prohibition nan Russian and Belarusian teams has “put further region betwixt nan IBA and nan Olympic movement,” GB Boxing said. The squad added that nan IBA was already facing unit from nan IOC to resoluteness “significant, longstanding issues complete sporting integrity, governance, transparency and financial management” successful bid to “protect boxing’s spot connected nan Olympic program.”

The IBA was stripped of engagement successful nan 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and boxing was near disconnected nan first programme for nan 2028 Olympics successful Los Angeles, pending reforms ordered by nan IOC. The world amateur boxing assemblage welcomed an IOC monitoring squad astatine its women’s world championships past month, saying that oversight would verify its betterment efforts and thief guarantee its nickname by nan Olympic organizer up of Paris 2024.