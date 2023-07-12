A British violent who travelled to Syria intending connected ‘martyrdom connected nan battlefield’ has been released from a UK jailhouse aft conscionable 9 years down bars.

Yusuf Zubair Sarwar and his puerility friend Mohammed Nahin Ahmed were some jailed successful 2014 and branded ‘dangerous’ by nan proceedings judge aft pleading blameworthy of joining a jihadi group successful Syria.

Woolwich Crown Court was told that nan brace had travelled to nan war-torn state successful May 2013 to subordinate an Al-Qaeda linked violent group aft contacting Islamic extremists who were fighting against Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.

Traces of military-grade explosives, including TNT and nitroglycerine, were recovered connected their apparel erstwhile they returned to nan UK successful January 2014. They had joined a militant group called Kataib al-Muhajireen (KaM).

The men, some 22, pleaded blameworthy to 1 count of engaging successful mentation of coercion acts contrary to Section 5 of nan Terrorism Act. They were some sentenced to 12 years and 8 months pinch an extended licence play of 5 years.

Sarwar spent 8 months successful Syria fighting alongside an al Qaida-linked violent group

At nan clip of their sentencing judge Michael Topolski said: ‘They willingly, enthusiastically and pinch a awesome woody of purpose, persistence and determination embarked connected a people intended to perpetrate acts of terrorism.’

The judge added: ‘The consequences for them are melodramatic and distressing for nan families concerned.

‘It is pinch nary enthusiasm that nan tribunal sentences young men to important position of imprisonment.

‘A sedate crime has been committed. The condemnation successful each is an extended condemnation of 17 years and 8 months.

The judge said he had imposed a longer licence word aft reaching nan ‘clear conclusion’ that Sarwar and Ahmed ‘were dangerous.’ He said they were some ‘fundamentalists who are willing successful and profoundly committed to convulsive extremism.’

MailOnline tin uncover that Sarwar, now aged 31, was released from jailhouse connected licence aft a Parole Board proceeding successful April 2022. He was required to service two-thirds of his custodial condemnation earlier being considered for release.

A spokesperson for nan Parole Board said: ‘We tin corroborate that a sheet of nan Parole Board has directed nan merchandise of Yusuf Sarwar pursuing an oral hearing.

‘Parole Board decisions are solely focused connected what consequence a captive could correspond to nan nationalist if released and whether that consequence is manageable successful nan community.’

MailOnline has been told that Ahmed, who for illustration Sarwar is from Birmingham, had an exertion to beryllium released connected licence rejected by nan Parole Board successful July 2021, but has a caller proceeding successful ‘the adjacent fewer months.’

If successful, Ahmed, besides 31, will beryllium released connected licence earlier Christmas. Like Sarwar, he will beryllium nether an extended licence play of 5 years pinch limitations connected their movements and contacts.

A spokesperson for nan Parole Board said:’We tin corroborate nan parole reappraisal of Mohammed Ahmed has been referred to nan Parole Board by nan Secretary of State for Justice and is pursuing modular procedure.

‘Parole Board decisions are solely focused connected what consequence a captive could correspond to nan nationalist if released and whether that consequence is manageable successful nan community.’

At nan time, judge Topolski rejected arguments from lawyers for Sarwar and Ahmed that nan condemnation should beryllium reduced because nan brace joined a group fighting nan Syrian president.

‘This was not a spontaneous consequence to recreation to a humanitarian crisis,’ he said. ‘This was a good planned cognition put into action for very different reasons.’

The judge said that whilst he concluded that Sarwar and Ahmed had not planned an onslaught successful nan UK, location was grounds to show that ‘without doubt’ that nan men were travelling to Syria ‘intending connected jihad’ and ‘martyrdom connected nan battlefield.’

DCS Sue Southern, caput of nan West Midlands constabulary counter-terrorism unit, said astatine nan time: ‘This lawsuit typifies nan challenges some constabulary and families are facing erstwhile it comes to young group being influenced to subordinate nan conflict successful Syria aliases Iraq.

‘These 2 men had nary erstwhile connections to extremist organisations and nary constabulary record. They were not known to us.

‘However, 1 of them was intelligibly being influenced by extremists he was talking to online, and he successful move was radicalising his friend.

‘They some deceived their families and, by nan clip we were contacted, superior offences had already been committed. We had nary prime but to apprehension and complaint nan brace connected their return.’

MailOnline has highlighted a number of vulnerable terrorists - mostly British calved - who person been released from UK prisons without publicity complete nan past fewer years and whitethorn still airs a information risk.

These see Khuram Iqbal, now 30, who erstwhile called himself nan ‘father of terrorism’, who was rejected for merchandise by nan Parole Board successful October 2022, but was allowed to time off situation successful December that year.

Iqbal was jailed successful 2014, past aged 21, for 3 years and 3 months for disseminating violent publications and possessing violent information.

He was released connected licence successful May 2015 but recalled to jailhouse successful 2016 for breaching a ten-year notification bid by failing to show constabulary astir 2 cryptocurrency accounts.

Referring to nan number of terrorists being released, Chris Phillips, nan UK’s erstwhile Head of nan National Counter Terrorism, said: ‘The group being released are convicted terrorists.

‘We cognize that situation is not reforming prisoners truthful we are faced pinch much group who are very vulnerable connected our streets.

‘You tin not adequately show these people. We person seen attacks connected our streets and much group murdered by precocious released terrorists. It is apt we will spot much successful nan future.’