Britney Spears says NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security team 'backhanded' her

Britney Spears revenge a constabulary study successful Las Vegas aft she was allegedly deed successful nan look by a personnel of Victor Wembanyama's information team.

In a tweet shared Thursday, Spears said nan "traumatic" incident happened successful a edifice nan evening of July 5. She wrote that she approached Wembanyama, who she did not sanction successful her post, and tapped him connected nan shoulder.

"I decided to attack him and congratulate him connected his success. It was really loud, truthful I tapped him connected nan enarthrosis to get his attention," she said successful her tweet. "I americium alert of nan players connection wherever he mentions 'I grabbed him from behind' but I simply tapped him connected nan shoulder. His information past backmost handed maine successful nan look without looking back, successful beforehand of a crowd. Nearly knocking maine down and causing my glasses disconnected my face."

Spears went connected to opportunity that she is often "swarmed" by fans but her information squad does not respond by hitting them.

"In fact, that night, I was swarmed by a group of astatine slightest 20 fans. My information squad didn’t deed immoderate of them," she wrote.

She added nan the communicative is "super embarrassing to stock pinch nan world" but since it was already being reported connected by media outlets, she decided to comment.

Victor Wembanyama arrives anterior to nan first information of nan 2023 NBA Draft connected June 22, 2023, successful Brooklyn, New York. Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

"I deliberation it’s important to stock this communicative and to impulse group successful nan nationalist oculus to group an illustration and dainty each group pinch respect," she concluded. "Physical unit is happening excessively overmuch successful this world. Often down closed doors. I guidelines pinch each nan victims and my bosom goes retired to each of you!!!"

She added that she has "yet to get a nationalist apology from nan player, his information aliases their organization" but hopes she will.

Spears' squad revenge a study pinch nan Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Las Vegas constabulary confirmed to NBC News that officers responded to a spot successful nan 3700 artifact of Las Vegas Boulevard for a artillery investigation, and that nary apprehension aliases citations person been issued.

"No further specifications will beryllium provided astatine this time," nan section said. However, Wembanyama spoke to a newsman about nan incident.

"Something did happen, a small bit." he said, adding that he was successful a crowded hallway while stepping to a edifice and couldn't extremity without creating a crowd. "There was 1 personification calling maine ... and that personification grabbed maine from behind. I didn't spot what happened ... and I conscionable cognize nan information pushed her away, I don't cognize pinch really overmuch unit though."

Spears was apparently location pinch her husband, Sam Asghari, who besides made a connection connected July 6.

In a station shared to his Instagram story, Asghari wrote that he is "opposed to unit successful immoderate shape particularly without justification successful nan defense of yourself aliases personification other who is incapable to take sides themselves."

"Self-defense tin beryllium unavoidable, but nan defense of immoderate woman, particularly my wife, is not debatable," he wrote. "I see my guidance subdued considering what occurred, and I dream nan man successful mobility learns a instruction and changes his disregard for women."

Representatives for Spears, Catch and MGM Resorts, nan proprietor of nan Aria hotel, did not instantly respond to requests for remark from NBC News.