Brits look to move Down Under as Australia increases age limit for working holiday visas to 35

Hard-pressed Brits are eyeing up a move Down Under arsenic Australia increases nan property limit for moving vacation visas to 35.

Sixteen cardinal much group will beryllium eligible to use to activity successful nan country, arsenic nan maximum property of 30 is raised by 5 years from tomorrow.

The alteration is nan consequence of a free waste and acquisition statement struck betwixt nan UK and Australia past period and is nan first alteration to nan visa since it was introduced successful 1975.

The news intelligibly piqued nan liking of a number of British workers, arsenic they took to societal media to show their enthusiasm.

One said: 'That's cool I mightiness taken them up connected that and caput to nan mines for a fewer years. Tough occupation but nan salary could mean I could return years disconnected to do nosy things.'

Another tweeted: 'Is my induce successful nan post?! I'd beryllium quicker saying yes than you tin opportunity Fair Dinkum...'

A 3rd added: 'Dear Australia - could you not present these visas for complete 45s? I could do pinch a spread year.'

However others pointed retired a imaginable knock-on effect, pointing retired that nan connection 'won't thief connected NHS unit retention'.

In caller months a number of stories person emerged of wellness workers moving to nan different broadside of nan world successful hunt of amended salary and value of life.

Dr Michael Mrozinski, 37, told MailOnline past period really he gets paid double what he would successful nan UK, and says he is treated 'like a professional' successful Australia and 'feels overmuch much respected.'

Similarly, Aoibhín Bradley, who packed up and moved to earn £1,000-a-month much than she did successful nan UK, says she has 'absolutely nary reason' to return home, earning £3,202.53 for a 36-hour week.

Aoibhín says nan net complaint 'blew her mind' and she is now capable to walk her days disconnected exploring and camping successful Sydney and Melbourne - compared to being excessively tired to do thing successful her free clip while moving for nan NHS.

The existing two-year limit connected nan visa will beryllium raised to 3 years, which does not request to beryllium consecutive, connected July 1, 2024, without nan request to transportation retired months of workplace activity during nan stay.

The statement will besides make it easier for Australians to activity and recreation successful nan UK.

Similar arrangements were owed to beryllium introduced successful New Zealand today, pinch nan summation successful magnitude of visas adjacent July and a emergence successful nan yearly headdress connected UK Working Holiday Scheme to 15,000.

When nan statement was struck waste and acquisition curate Nigel Huddleston said nan changes would make it much 'flexible' for Britons to take what assemblage they activity successful erstwhile successful nan confederate hemisphere, meaning those wanting to find employment successful Australia and New Zealand 'don't person to spell and activity connected a farm'.

Officials astatine nan Department for Business and Trade said astatine nan clip of nan statement that nan caller rules agreed pinch Australia would besides mean for nan first time, UK work suppliers including architects, scientists, researchers, lawyers and accountants, will person entree to visas to activity successful Australia without being taxable to Canberra's changing skilled business list.

As portion of nan Wellington agreement, UK professionals, specified arsenic lawyers and auditors, will beryllium capable to activity successful New Zealand much easily, and bring their families pinch them, according to nan department.

Sally Cope, Tourism Australia's Regional General Manager for UK & Northern Europe said, 'Every year, much than 35,000 young Brits caput to Australia to activity and play, nan Aussie way.

'Our investigation reveals adjacent to half of 25- to 34-year-olds are considering moving overseas to beforehand their careers, truthful this five-year property scope summation presents a world of openings to these young professionals.

'And whilst nan opportunities are endless, Australia besides offers an unthinkable manner – wherever other tin you beryllium successful nan boardroom astatine 4pm and by nan formation an hr later?

'We're judge location are galore 30–35-year-olds who thought they had missed their chance to unrecorded and activity Down Under who will jump astatine this breathtaking prospect; and Australia is fresh to invited them.'

Research of 2,000 UK adults recovered that upwind (30%), manner (27%) and caller experiences (23%) were among nan apical reasons Brits take to unrecorded and activity abroad.

A much relaxed gait of life (20%), experiencing caller cultures (20%) and a caller commencement (19%) besides made nan list.