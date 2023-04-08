Brooks Koepka reflects on decision to join LIV amid Masters dominance

4 hours ago
One twelvemonth ago, Brooks Koepka was punching his manus done nan rear model of a car aft missing nan trim astatine the Masters.

Fifty-two weeks later, he's dominating Augusta National.

Koepka was 1 of nan biggest names to jump vessel to nan LIV Tour past year, contempt primitively being captious of those who defected.

Brooks Koepka of nan United States reacts connected nan 18th greenish during nan 2nd information of nan 2023 Masters Tournament astatine Augusta National Golf Club connected April 7, 2023, successful Augusta, Georgia. 

Brooks Koepka of nan United States reacts connected nan 18th greenish during nan 2nd information of nan 2023 Masters Tournament astatine Augusta National Golf Club connected April 7, 2023, successful Augusta, Georgia.  (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The 32-year-old took nan play world by large wind respective years ago, winning 4 fields successful a two-year span. However, injuries derailed him for a agelong while after. 

After tearing a patella tendon, he won conscionable 1 PGA arena from mid-July until his move to LIV, and his results successful fields past twelvemonth were abysmal. His 2 missed cuts sandwiched finishes of T-55th astatine nan PGA Championship and 55th astatine nan U.S. Open.

Koepka said connected Friday that his knee didn't commencement to consciousness normal again until precocious past year, and he said aft his bogey-free 67 connected Friday that had he been healthy, he whitethorn person ne'er joined LIV.

Brooks Koepka of nan United States looks connected from nan 18th greenish during nan 2nd information of nan 2023 Masters Tournament astatine Augusta National Golf Club connected April 7, 2023, successful Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka of nan United States looks connected from nan 18th greenish during nan 2nd information of nan 2023 Masters Tournament astatine Augusta National Golf Club connected April 7, 2023, successful Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

MASTERS LEADER BROOKS KOEPKA AVOIDS PENALTY AFTER FIRST-ROUND CONTROVERSY

"Honestly, yea probably, if I’m being wholly honest," he said erstwhile asked whether his determination to subordinate LIV would person been much challenging had he been healthy. "But I’m happy pinch nan determination I made."

Koepka admitted that he was ne'er judge he'd return to his existent Augusta form.

"The only clip I ever thought astir not playing was if I couldn't move nan measurement I wanted to. If I wasn't going to beryllium capable to move nan measurement I wanted to, I didn't want to play nan crippled anymore. It's conscionable that simple. There was decidedly moments of that past year. Last twelvemonth was beautiful reliable . . .," he said. "But a batch amended now."

Koepka besides said he misses competing against nan best, namedropping nan top-three classed golfers successful nan world in Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, each of whom are still pinch nan PGA.

Brooks Koepka of nan United States plays a changeable connected nan 17th spread during nan 2nd information of nan 2023 Masters Tournament astatine Augusta National Golf Club connected April 7, 2023, successful Augusta, Georgia. 

Brooks Koepka of nan United States plays a changeable connected nan 17th spread during nan 2nd information of nan 2023 Masters Tournament astatine Augusta National Golf Club connected April 7, 2023, successful Augusta, Georgia.  (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Koepka's -12 people comes from conscionable 1 bogey successful 36 holes. He has 11 birdies - 8 of them from information 1 - and an eagle from nan par-five eighth connected Friday.

More
Source Foxnews

