Brownlow-winning footy icon fears Swans star Lance Franklin might have played last game of AFL footy

By James Cooney For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 05:38 BST, 4 July 2023 | Updated: 05:38 BST, 4 July 2023

Former AFL prima Adam Cooney believes that Swans megastar cardinal guardant Lance 'Buddy' Franklin whitethorn person already played nan past crippled of his decorated career.

Franklin, who hasn't played since information 13 because of a knee injury, has had a quiet twelvemonth for nan Swans who look improbable to make nan finals.

After being adjacent to a return to nan section against nan Cats past weekend, coach John Longmire indicated that a comeback for nan 36-year-old against Richmond is much more likely.

While Franklin's been sidelined, Logan McDonald, Joel Amartey and Hayden McLean person picked up nan slack for nan Swans - and Brownlow-winning Cooney believes Buddy's profession mightiness beryllium over.

'I don't cognize if he tin run,' Cooney said connected Armchair Experts.

Adam Cooney believes that Swans megastar Lance 'Buddy' Franklin (pictured) whitethorn person already played nan past crippled of footy

Cooney (pictured) says Franklin is 'nearly done' and fears he whitethorn not get a send-off game

'He is astir done. If he can't execute past he can't play.'

Cooney fears that nan footy superstar mightiness not get nan chance to play a send-off game, either.

'He does merit a send-off and everyone would emotion to spot him play 1 past clip but Sydney are not that acold retired and you can't propulsion him retired location if it is going to upset nan hit of nan team,' he said.

'He hasn't helped nan squad this twelvemonth … we whitethorn not spot him again.'

Longmire hasn't guaranteed that Franklin will play successful Thursday's conflict pinch Richmond, saying he will make nan telephone during nan week.

If Franklin is included successful nan team, it mightiness beryllium his past quality astatine nan MCG wherever he was kicked 340 goals successful 113 matches.

'It was ever past week that if he'd done capable astatine training, and we benignant of had to make nan determination to do capable astatine training but not extremity him over,' Longmire said.

'If you do excessively overmuch astatine training, it mightiness make him sore for nan crippled a mates of days later, and we didn't want to beryllium successful that position.

Franklin hasn't played since information 13 because of a niggling knee injury

If Franklin is fresh capable to play successful Thursday's conflict pinch Geelong, it mightiness beryllium his past crippled astatine nan MCG - a venue wherever he has scored 340 goals

'Last week was astir we'll do capable that he needs to do to consciousness good. And that gives him nan champion chance to train coming (Monday) and beryllium disposable for action this week, hopefully.

'The best-laid plans sometimes spell south.'

The Indigenous superstar, who hails from Western Australia, will spell down arsenic 1 arsenic nan top First Nations players nan crippled has ever seen successful summation to being 1 of nan champion forwards of each time.

Franklin has kicked 1059 goals and 738 behinds successful his 350-game profession pinch nan Hawthorn Hawks and Sydney Swans.

He presently sits successful 5th spot connected nan all-time VFL/AFL goal-kicking database pinch 1,047 goals, 10 short of fourth-placed Doug Wade.

Franklin made his AFL debut pinch Hawthorn successful 2005 and cardinal guardant quickly established himself arsenic a superstar successful nan code.

The eight-time All Australian won premierships pinch nan Hawks successful 2008 and 2013 earlier relocating to nan Harbour City.