Bruins' depth shines in gutsy Game 3 win without Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci

Bruins' extent shines successful gutsy Game 3 triumph without Bergeron and Krejci

For astir NHL teams, losing your apical 2 centers, including your captain, for a pivotal Game 3 connected nan roadworthy successful nan Stanley Cup Playoffs would beryllium a look for disaster.

But nan 2022-23 Boston Bruins are not for illustration astir teams.

The B's knew they were going to beryllium without skipper and No. 1 halfway Patrice Bergeron for the 3rd consecutive game Friday night. And past second-line halfway David Krejci was a precocious scratch conscionable earlier puck drop contempt taking portion successful nan greeting skate and pregame warmup.

Jim Montgomery gives caller update connected David Krejci's position for Game 4

It was a reliable rustle for nan Bruins, particularly erstwhile you see how severely their centers were outplayed successful nan Panthers' Game 2 triumph connected Wednesday night. But nan Bruins stepped up arsenic a team, and their unthinkable extent shined in a 4-2 triumph successful Game 3 that gave Boston a 2-1 bid lead and nan location crystal advantage.

"We’re built for nan agelong haul,” Bruins caput coach Jim Montgomery said successful his postgame property conference. “Yeah, we’d emotion to person Bergy, but injuries are going to happen. We judge that we person nan extent to flooded galore injuries. I deliberation nan effort coming is simply a bully example, and it should springiness everybody confidence, because I thought everybody contributed to our triumph today."

Depth has been a awesome spot for Boston each season, and it showed Friday night.

The Bruins had 4 different extremity scorers. Eight different players tallied astatine slightest 1 point. Five different players had 3 aliases much shots connected net. Four players blocked 2 aliases much shots. Ten players dished retired 2 aliases much hits.

One of nan champion examples of nan Bruins' bonzer extent was nan capacity of Charlie Coyle.

He played successful Bergeron's spot arsenic nan first-line halfway alongside Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk, and nan Weymouth, Mass., autochthonal dominated astatine some ends of nan ice. Coyle sewage his first extremity of nan playoffs six minutes into nan 2nd play aft deflecting a Marchand changeable past Panthers goalie Alex Lyon. He won a hard-fought conflict successful beforehand of nan nett against an elite two-way halfway successful Aleksander Barkov to beryllium successful position to extremity that shot. Coyle accounted for six of nan Bruins' 10 high-danger scoring chances during 5-on-5 action.

"He was a man possessed retired there, nan measurement he took pucks to nan net," Montgomery said of Coyle. "I loved him successful nan faceoff dot. I thought he controlled nan mediate of nan crystal and I thought astatine some extremity lines he made really bully plays. He ended plays successful our area and he made plays successful their zone. That 2nd goal, him being astatine nan beforehand of nan nett there, that's a existent bully motion for america offensively and a existent bully motion for him that he's successful those areas. That's wherever he scores."

But it wasn't conscionable Coyle who stepped up.

Taylor Hall opened nan scoring conscionable 2:26 into nan first period. He had a two-point night. Nick Foligno was primitively going to beryllium a patient scratch but was successful nan lineup aft Krejci's precocious scratch. He scored Boston's 4th extremity and besides had 4 shots and 4 hits. David Pastrnak scored his 2nd extremity of nan bid and led each Bruins pinch 12 changeable attempts, 7 shots connected nett and 7 scoring chances. Dmitry Orlov picked up superior assists pinch 2 pinpoint agelong passes to group up Hall and Pastrnak's goals. Charlie McAvoy group a beingness reside passim nan crippled pinch a team-high 8 hits, including a immense 1 connected Panthers forward Eetu Luostarinen during his first shift. Matt Grzelcyk was a patient scratch nan first 2 games, made his bid debut Friday and played well.

"There were a batch of guys who had monster games tonight," Coyle told reporters postgame, arsenic seen connected NESN. "It's conscionable huge. And it's not conscionable scoring aliases making immense plays, it's conscionable small things -- buying clip to break nan puck out, blocking shots, getting nan puck retired erstwhile we've been retired location for a small while. Guys knew nan task astatine manus and followed done and did it. That's a motion of a bully team, conscionable knowing what's astatine liking successful that infinitesimal and doing nan occupation that needs to beryllium done."

Depth has been an Achilles' bottommost for nan Bruins successful caller playoff runs, including past play erstwhile they relied measurement excessively overmuch connected their top-six forwards successful a first-round conclusion to nan Carolina Hurricanes. Bruins wide head Don Sweeney started bolstering his team's extent past summertime by acquiring Pavel Zacha via trade. He besides added top-four defenseman Dmitry Orlov, top-six helping Tyler Bertuzzi and bottom-six helping Garnet Hathaway earlier nan March 3 waste and acquisition deadline.

These additions to nan lineup, positive improved performances from guys for illustration Trent Frederic, Jake DeBrusk, Hampus Lindholm, Linus Ullmark and others, person resulted successful a deep, ultra-talented Bruins roster pinch very fewer weaknesses.

Not galore teams could withstand losing their apical 2 centers and predominate an force arsenic bully arsenic nan Panthers connected nan roadworthy successful a playoff game. But nan Bruins are capable to do that because of their depth, activity and next-man-up mentality.

Friday night's Game 3 easy could person been a nightmare for nan Bruins. Instead, it became 1 of their gutsiest and astir complete victories of nan full season.